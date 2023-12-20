‘This is unhinged’: Customer screamed at by Domino’s employee

A Domino’s employee has gone viral on TikTok for screaming at a customer on the phone.

In the viral clip uploaded from the customer’s point of view, TikToker Danielle (@dasancheezy), speaks to the employee while an unidentified girl records the call.

“When ur Domino’s pizza says delivered but its not so you call asking where it is and this is the customer service you get,” the text overlay reads, offering some context to the bewildering situation.

The video starts with the angry worker screaming, “[We] helped 1,000 people tonight. Do you understand that? You are one out of 200 f***ing customers. Do you understand that?”

Danielle responds, “I do understand that. I understand the fact that you’re being-” she says, before getting cutting off by the worker yelling “People are so f***ing rude.”

“I’m sorry. We we’re just asking where the pizza is,” the customer responds.

“We were never rude,” the girl recording the video says, but it was too late as the Domino’s employee had already hung up on her.

“She hung up on us mid convo 3 times before getting to this point,” the caption read. Danielle tagged Domino’s in the comments and added, “Still waiting on our pizza.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the video received over 175,800 viewers. Reactions to the video were mixed, with some praising the girls for being so calm throughout the interaction.

“Girl this is unhinged,” a user wrote. “Please walk in and show this to a manager. i’d never talk to someone like that.”

“The way you guys are so calm,” another wrote. “I’d be blown.”

However, some believed that the short clip didn’t tell the whole story, and suspected that Danielle had done something to escalate the situation to such an intense level.

“Yall are saying ‘what led up to this?’ but the call is like 45 seconds long??” one user wrote.

“what happened. i feel like this isn’t the whole story..” another insisted.

Despite the comments pressing for more information, Danielle has yet to post an update or the full story of what happened to cause the confrontational phone call.

This isn’t the first time Domino’s employees have gone viral for their reactions to customers.

In March, a Domino’s delivery driver went viral in a now-deleted TikTok for confronting a customer who kept her waiting outside with her food for 15 minutes. TikTok user Madeline (@madeline734) posted a snippet of the heated exchange, in which the driver yelled at the customers for keeping her waiting for so long.

While the customers argued that the delivery driver didn’t call to tell them that she was outside, many viewers overwhelmingly took the driver’s side.

“She was knocking for 15 minutes after she told you she’d be there in 2!” one user wrote. “Answer the door, dude!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Danielle via TikTok comment and Domino’s via email.