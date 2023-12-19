‘Unlocked a new secret menu item’: McDonald’s customer orders crispy chicken snack wrap, is served something bizarre instead

A McDonald’s customer in Australia was expecting a snack wrap and got an unpleasant surprise instead.

The TikTok video came from the Jawbreakers (@jawbreakersdj) account, based in Melbourne, Australia. The customer says they thought they were getting a Chicken Snack Wrap but got a wet rag inside McDonald’s wrapping paper instead.

“I open the bag and this is what I see … a wet rag!” the customer exclaims in the video, which received more than 209,400 views since Wednesday.

“That looks like that a chicken wrap … when I like wasn’t really focused,” the customer observes, “but it is definitely a wet rag.”

The caption accompanying the video cracks, “Unlocked a new secret menu item.”

A couple of people with McDonald’s experience entered the comments section to give credence to the idea that this was a rag from McDonald’s and not just something set up by the creator.

“I know this is real cos as someone who worked at McDonald’s in aus we had the exact same ragsss,” @ivannaaaa7 said.

@claytan.b said, “It’s the back area cloth.”

Others reacted as you might expect.

“As a fast food worker myself I am utterly BAFFLED how and why,” @shaniicreagh remarked.

“You should have at least eaten half and then returned it,” someone else suggested.

“You definitely CAN make this up,” another said, suspecting that it was indeed staged.

That accusation led the creator to respond with, “bffr like how am i suppose to steal a mcdonalds branded rag?? Did you think i bought it on Etsy??”

But someone else came in with what might be a plausible theory—and a bit of a relief, for if true, this would exonerate whichever employee did this from truly heinous behavior.

“There’s this joke at maccas where you place a rag in a staff [member’s] food order,” @80085_quickmath clarified. “They might have mixed up the bags if you happened to order the same.”

That makes it somehow better. However, the creator was expecting food and got something much less appetizing instead.

