We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy leaving his mic on while appearing to use the bathroom during a livestream, a delivery driver having to chase a dog who stole a package he just delivered, a look at the EU’s new AI law, and a tenant claiming a landlord installed a camera to try an get her to move out.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you next week!



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy left his mic on while appearing to go to the bathroom during an X Spaces conversation.

➤ READ MORE

One UPS driver is showing that the mailman vs. dog can transcend TV tropes.

➤ READ MORE

European Union (EU) legislators reached a historic deal over negotiations on an artificial intelligence regulation bill dubbed the EU AI Act.

➤ READ MORE

One TikToker has captured the attention of 1.4 million viewers with her video titled “Sometimes I wave to him for fun.” In it, she shares her ongoing struggle with a landlord attempting to allegedly force her out of her rent-stabilized apartment.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

The Barbz are willing to fight to keep Nicki Minaj on top

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Saturdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐜 A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging they discovered what seems to be bugs on the clothes of an Ohio location of the popular store chain Burlington.

📦 Every year, the USPS engages in a program it calls Operation Santa. While this is a nice initiative, it may cost you more than you originally thought, as one person recently discovered.

🥣 A popular TikToker and savvy Olive Garden customer enthusiastically shared a soup meal hack for those who are sick or know someone who is.

☕ How would you feel if you went to a coffee shop to work remotely and then discovered the shop has a very specific rule banning laptops?

🍼 Here’s everything you need to know about the little conception device that’s making it easier to get pregnant.*

🍳 Hold onto your breakfast trays because a former McDonald’s executive chef just served up a piping hot revelation about McDonald’s breakfast sausages.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A customer went viral on TikTok for putting Ticketmaster on blast after her account got hacked and the entertainment company refused to help.

In a now-viral video, Brooke St. Amand (@brooke.st..amand) said that she purchased Luke Combs’ concert tickets through Ticketmaster for her and her family. Weeks later, though, St. Amand said she received word that someone hacked her Ticketmaster account. To make matters worse, the hacker had transferred the tickets to themselves.

“Obviously, I called Ticketmaster right away,” St. Amand said, adding that a representative for the company confirmed that her tickets had been transferred—and then resold. “There’s not much we can do for you,” St. Amand recalled the representative telling her.

St. Amand said she told a Ticketmaster representative to “escalate this.” Three weeks later, she said she still hadn’t received any notable correspondence from the company.

🎶 Now Playing: “Itty Bitty Piggy” by Nicki Minaj 🎶