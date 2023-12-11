‘Somebody’s got their thing open peeing’: Alex Jones calls out Vivek Ramaswamy for using the bathroom during public Spaces convo with Musk

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy left his mic on while appearing to go to the bathroom during an X Spaces conversation Sunday.

About 100,000 people were tuned in at the time listening to speakers that ranged from Elon Musk to Andrew Tate to Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who was reinstated to the platform the same day following an informal poll conducted by Musk.

The group was discussing Musk’s views on family and children while Ramaswamy could be heard in the background potentially doing his … business.

“I’m super pro-human, and I mean all humans. You know, humans in America, humans in Africa, Asia, and everywhere else,” Musk said on the livestream.

Musk has been a vocal advocate of raising the birth rate and previously claimed that “population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming” and has called it the “biggest threat” multiple times.

But as Musk was reiterating his stance, the focus was on Ramaswamy’s unmuted feed.

“Somebody’s got their thing open peeing… Somebody’s got their phone in the bathroom,” Jones said before the host realized it was Ramaswamy.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur then muted his line before reappearing to apologize.

“Sorry about that,” he said.

“Well, I hope you feel better,” Musk replied, laughing.

Ramaswamy then said, “I feel great, thank you.”

The exchange drew a flurry of jokes and memes in response, with one user asking: “Is he the first candidate we’ve heard pee?”

“Vivek is literally draining the swamp,” wrote someone else.

“Sound of trickle down economics,” said another user.

However, Vivek isn’t the only politician to get caught.

A similar incident occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when an unidentified culprit on the Supreme Court flushed a toilet during the court’s third-ever oral arguments live stream.