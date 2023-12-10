‘It’s over $2,000 worth of concert tickets’: Customer says Ticketmaster ‘ruined Christmas’ after she got hacked and they did nothing

A customer went viral on TikTok for putting Ticketmaster on blast after her account got hacked and the entertainment company refused to help.

In a now-viral video, Brooke St. Amand (@brooke.st..amand) said that she purchased Luke Combs’ concert tickets through Ticketmaster for her and her family. Weeks later, though, St. Amand said she received word that someone hacked her Ticketmaster account. To make matters worse, the hacker had transferred the tickets to themselves.

“Obviously, I called Ticketmaster right away,” St. Amand said, adding that a representative for the company confirmed that her tickets had been transferred—and then resold. “There’s not much we can do for you,” St. Amand recalled the representative telling her.

St. Amand said she told a Ticketmaster representative to “escalate this.” Three weeks later, she said she still hadn’t received any notable correspondence from the company.

“It’s over $2,000 worth of concert tickets,” St. Amand said. “I can’t even focus on Christmas because I’m so sick about the $2,000 missing.”

St. Armand ended her post by asking her followers for help on the next best steps.

“I need your help—everyone’s help—so that we can get this message out to the right contacts and hopefully it lands in the right hands,” she said.

In a follow-up video, St. Amand said she never thought—“not in a million years”—something like this could happen.

“It’s completely gut-wrenching and heartbreaking,” she said. “I’m sure that I’m not the only one this has happened to, but obviously it needs to stop.”

As of late Saturday, though, it didn’t appear as though St. Amand had found a solution.

“Still not getting anywhere… I’ve called my credit card company and since I did the original purchase, it’s not [considered] fraud,” she said in a third post. “Until I can prove that I didn’t transfer the tickets, there’s nothing that they can do.”

Still, St. Amand held out hope that boosting awareness of her problem on social media could lead to substantive change.

“I’m so thankful [that] there has been so many shares and views on my original post,” she said. “Hopefully this still lands in the right hands and this situation can get rectified.”

But she also issued a warning to Ticketmaster: “If this is the platform that we have to use to go see concerts, I can just see people not purchasing the tickets. This is not good for anyone that [Ticketmaster] is so insecure.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to St. Armand via TikTok comment and to Ticketmaster by email. As of Sunday, St. Armand’s three videos had amassed over 180,000 views.

Many commenters encouraged St. Armand to contact a lawyer.

“File in small claims court for money and damages,” one person wrote. “They will get a notice and settle quickly.”

“Sue ticket master, talk to a lawyer,” another advised.

“I’m hearing so many of these stories,” a third person said. “Someone needs to launch a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster for false advertising.”