Today’s top stories are about: a McDonald’s customer who fears she signed her life away after installing their new app, a conspiracy theory that alleges Putin’s body is in a fridge somewhere, an Uber Eats customer whose pizza was held hostage, and an explanation of the Trade Offer meme.

After that, Mikael answers a reader question in his “Your Password Sucks” column.

A TikTok creator contends she “signed [her] life away for some nuggets” after accepting the new terms and conditions for the McDonald’s app. This is a wide-spread issue.

Conspiracy theorists believe Russian President Vladimir Putin died on Thursday and the Kremlin has been using a body double ever since.

Customer says restaurant tried to stop 2 separate Uber Eats drivers from picking up his order

“Are you holding my pizza hostage right now?”

The meme mocks the trade request pop-ups in video games, highlighting incredibly lopsided exchanges.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Welcome to Your Password Sucks, the web_crawlr column that answers all your internet security related questions.

Today, web_crawlr reader Lisa R. asks whether using Apple Pay is a safer payment method.

🦷 A man called Poison Control after his girlfriend accidentally brushed her teeth with Deep Heat, a pain relief cream used to treat minor aches and pains.

💄 Ever wonder which items at Ulta never sell? Well one worker is shedding light on the products that “collect dust” at the store.

🛒 This Walmart shopper is asking for a bigger self-checkout workspace now that customers have to check themselves out.

👀 A man tried to pass off a fake Louis Vuitton bracelet he bought for a woman as real. But she caught him.

🎥 After being photographed with Sean Levy, a director from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans think Taylor Swift will star as Dazzler in Marvel’s Deadpool 3.

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

💰 A TikToker was left shocked by a reading error that resulted in him receiving a $20,000 bill and a $4,000 fine from the IRS, accusing him of underreporting his income.

🆔 After getting an ID photo taken in South Korea, a woman was surprised to see that her face had been photoshopped.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

Cleaning after yourself while dining out can make your server’s job easier. Stacking your plates, glasses, and utensils on top of each other and leaving them at the edge of your table can go a long way. However, a bartender issued a public service announcement to restaurant and bar patrons: stop putting trash into empty glasses.

The PSA came from TikTok user Matthew Rangel (@therealmattyr), who demonstrated the proper way to help clean up after yourself at a restaurant.

