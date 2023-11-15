We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A Republican senator and a witness challenging each other to a fight in the middle of a hearing, a renter claiming his landlord “bribed” him to move out of his new apartment, how the QAnon Shaman from the Capitol Riot is now running for Congress, and everything you need to plan a perfect Friendsgiving.

After that, our Senior Reporter Audra has a “That One Sound” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

As Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) began to remove his wedding ring, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was in charge of the hearing, demanded that the pair stop.

➤ READ MORE

A tenant has sparked discussion after revealing that his landlord pressured him to move out of his new apartment so he could convert it to a four-bedroom rental.

➤ READ MORE

🔍 CONSPIRACY

The QAnon Shaman is running for Congress

He wants to go back to the Capitol.

➤ READ MORE

🦃 ADVICE

Everything you need to plan a perfect Friendsgiving

Overwhelmed by planning? Start here.

➤ READ MORE

🤖 Better living through AI

🎵 That One Sound

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

The origin of the ‘clinical depression’ sound on TikTok

The origin of the 'clinical depression' sound on TikTok

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐠 In a curious turn of events, a video from TikToker Aquarium World has 680,000 viewers buzzing with interest over a tale of an unusual customer who bought $1,000 worth of fish with cash.

🩺 People online are concerned that Amazon is now offering healthcare to Prime subscribers.

🍞 A Texas Roadhouse manager told a customer about the apparently secret signup sheet for frozen rolls during the holidays. He posted a viral TikTok video exposing the restaurant’s secret.

☕ This TikToker is calling out Starbucks over what they say is the company’s attempt to reel in customers who are boycotting them.

🍲 The Melting Pot is known for being very expensive. A Melting Pot customer filmed her and her group’s reaction to receiving their bill—they all laughed in disbelief.

💵 This man has got a lot of attention online after declaring that he was no longer tipping because it should only be for “exceptional service.”

🎯 A Target worker went on a rant against the “corporate mumbo jumbo” employed by the chain when it comes to the titles of its workers in a trending video.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

📝 Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TO A FRIENDSGIVING?

👋 Before you go

Many users across the internet have complained about the rising cost of living in the United States. Given these heightened costs, it’s no surprise that some workers are taking on second or third jobs to cover day-to-day expenses.

Now, a TikTok user has sparked discussion after sharing her experience working two jobs.

In a video with over 2.6 million views, TikTok user Victoria lays out her intense work schedule.

“Subway 2pm to 9:30pm, Dennys 10pm to 5:30am,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.