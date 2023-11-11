‘How is it even legal to have more than 1 full-time job?’: Subway worker clocks out after 7.5-hour shift only to start an overnight shift at Denny’s

Many users across the internet have complained about the rising cost of living in the United States. People have virally noted the rapid increase in grocery prices, the high cost of apartment rentals, and the low wages that some employers are attempting to pay workers.

Given these heightened costs, it’s no surprise that some workers are taking on second or third jobs to cover day-to-day expenses. According to USA Today, “The number of Americans working two or more jobs has reached its highest level since the pandemic’s start.”

Now, a TikTok user has sparked discussion after sharing her experience working two jobs.

In a video with over 2.6 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Victoria lays out her intense work schedule.

“Subway 2pm to 9:30pm, Dennys 10pm to 5:30am,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. This means that Victoria is putting in seven and a half hours of work at Subway, then following it up with seven and a half hours at Denny’s—a total of 15 hours in one 24-hour day.

In the comments section, some users claimed to have similar work experiences.

“Just did a 24 hr shift yesterday with my serving job and my hospital job,” wrote a user.

“Period sis. I did 6pm-6am Monday-Thursday and Olive Garden Friday-Sunday and it almost took me out,” added another. “Did it for a year and tapped out. Good luck.”

“Me asf I work at a dealership 7am-5:45pm and then 6pm-10pm grocery store,” claimed a third.

“I did this for 3 years. It made me have a mental breakdown in the end. But I did it,” stated a further TikToker. “Now I’m a 40 hour a week girly.”

While many users commended Victoria for her efforts, others questioned whether one should have to work more than one full-time job to cover their expenses.

“How is it even legal to have more than 1 full-time job?” asked a user. “In my country you cannot legally work more than 40 hours a week.”

“In America u can’t survive or live off 1 job that’s why,” replied a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Victoria via TikTok direct message.