Everything you need to plan a perfect Friendsgiving

With the holiday season in full swing and Thanksgiving just around the corner, many are preparing for an additional version of the famous turkey day: Friendsgiving.

If you’re like this writer, your For You Page is full of preparation videos. But where to start? First, let’s take a closer look at this holiday. Then, get tips on planning a perfect Friendsgiving with themes, TikTok-inspired recipes, and more.

What is Friendsgiving?

Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday is spent with family. This often involves traveling and lots of coordination among family members to ensure everyone will be together.

When it comes to gathering with friends, Friendsgiving comes into play. It’s a chance for friend groups to come together and celebrate each other—and eat good food.

Friendsgiving is best when it’s a blend of old traditions and creative new ones. To start, friends can share a potluck-style meal where everyone contributes a dish. Think of the gathering as an opportunity to express appreciation for the chosen family built through friendship. With gratitude front of mind, breaking bread can foster a warm and inclusive atmosphere.

Hosting any event can be stressful, but a prepared host will be able to relax and enjoy the company.

Preparing to host Friendsgiving

Some hosts start with a mood board. TikToker Meredith Hayden, who goes by the username @wishbonekitchen, believes that this is the most important step of hosting Friendsgiving.

In one of her recent videos, Hayden discusses a few different theme options for Friendsgiving gatherings and points out that the possibilities are vast. If space is limited and guests will be eating on the floor, embrace the playful and upbeat vibes. Or, thrift silver serving ware for a classic Thanksgiving meal, taking a page out of Gossip Girl’s book.

No matter the theme, Hayden believes that a previously decided vision will make any dinner party is easier to put together.

After deciding what kind of vibe your Friendsgiving is going to be, it’s time to start considering some staples that are must-haves for the dinner table—like a charcuterie board.

In one video, TikToker Kayla Gyle creates the “ultimate charcuterie board” for Friendsgiving. She starts off by making a salami rose, using the rim of a wine glass to create a flower shape with the meat. After filling in the rest of the meats around the board, she places the largest cheese.

To add a unique touch, Gyle makes a Christmas tree-shaped indent on the top of the cheese, filling it with peppered jelly.

Another helpful tip from TikToker Morgan Lyates in her Friendsgiving prep video is to send out a food sign-up sheet. Having a sign-up sheet makes planning the potluck easier—and prevents any duplicates from being brought to dinner.

Being able to look at what your friends are bringing might also give you some inspiration for your own dish.

Friendsgiving recipe ideas

If you’re looking for more Friendsgiving food inspiration, here are a few TikTok-approved showstoppers.

First up, mashed potatoes: a Thanksgiving staple that never goes out of style.

Creator @babytamago claims she has the creamiest, fluffiest mashed potato recipe with a fresh spin. In her video, she starts by hand-mashing the potatoes and then adds warm milk infused with garlic confit. After mixing, she adds a dollop of sour cream, slowly folding it in to give the potatoes a final fluffy and creamy touch.

In another twist on a classic, TikToker @madisoneats shares a video showing how to make individual stuffing muffins. She starts by putting together a batch of traditional stuffing using onions, garlic, celery, seasoning, and bread. After mixing, she butters a muffin tin, scoops in portions of the stuffing, and bakes it in the oven. The final result is ready to serve after topping with a drizzle of gravy.

For a mouth-watering dessert, a sweet potato casserole with a special topping is sure to please your guests. In this video, TikToker @celebratingsweets shows how to add marshmallows and globs of brown sugar to the top of the casserole. Throw it back in the oven for another 15 minutes, and serve.

TikTok has vegan and vegetarian recipes covered, too. User @thesavoryvegan shows how to make a vegan scalloped potato dish in one of her recent videos.

Start by heating up some vegan butter along with some onions, garlic, and flour. Slowly pour in some broth, along with seasonings of your choice. Then, add your favorite vegan cheese and dairy-free milk. Coat the bottom of a pan with the sauce, and add sliced potatoes. Layer potatoes and sauce until the pan is full. Cover and bake in the oven for an hour, and then enjoy!

Whether it’s the joy of cooking and sharing dishes, playing games, or simply enjoying one another’s company, Friendsgiving is a beautiful reminder of the enduring power of friendship and the bonds that tie us together.