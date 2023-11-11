‘Something ain’t right’: Pet store worker says customer paid for 1K worth of fish in cash. Here’s what he may’ve been trying to do

In a curious turn of events, a video from TikToker Aquarium World (@aquarium.world.18) has 680,000 viewers buzzing with interest over a tale of an unusual customer encounter at a pet store. The video, titled “Over $1k in fish and paying with cash? Something ain’t right,” features a blonde woman playing multiple roles—pet store employee, manager, and customer—narrating a story that has left viewers clamoring for a conclusion.

The video unfolds with the employee detailing the interaction: “Excuse me, ma’am, could you help me out? I’m gonna be needing a lot of fish.” The customer’s request is anything but ordinary, as he plans to purchase the store’s entire stock of barbs, tetras, cichlids, and more, amounting to a few hundred fish. The employee, taken aback, agrees to assist, but as the customer insists on paying in cash, a sense of unease grows.

“Something doesn’t feel right to me,” she confides to her manager.

The TikTok community has been left on the edge of their seats, with comments flooding in demanding the story’s resolution. “Why didn’t you finish the story?” one user asks, echoing the sentiment of many others who are puzzled by the customer’s intentions. “Did you find out why he was buying so many fish? I don’t understand,” another user adds, seeking closure.

Despite the collective anticipation for a follow-up, Aquarium World has yet to release a Part 2, leaving the story’s ending to the imagination of its vast audience. This storytelling approach has sparked a discussion about the nature of content on TikTok, where creators often share narratives that capture the curiosity and engagement of viewers, even if they leave them hanging without a definitive ending.

There was one commenter who speculated as to what the “part 2” of the story was and it’s that the individual in question was hoping that Aquarium World would price match for all of the fish that were bagged for his order. The price match resulting in just a few dollars for the pet purchaser as the cost of the fish would’ve came out to just a cent a piece: “Pt. 2- Basically the guy thought they would price match the fish for 1 cent each but they don’t price match, so she had to put all the fish back,” the TikToker wrote.

In the ever-evolving tapestry of TikTok, the platform has emerged as a modern-day agora, a gathering place where stories unfold in real-time, often leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, hungry for more. This particular tale of a mysterious bulk purchase of fish at a pet store has become yet another thread in the platform’s rich narrative, one it’s hundreds of thousands of viewers hope will soon reach it’s conclusion.

As Aquarium World’s story hangs in the balance, it serves as a testament to TikTok’s charm—on TikTok, the journey is indeed just as intriguing as the destination, with each swipe a potential gateway to the next gripping chapter of an ongoing story.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aquarium World via TikTok comment to see when Part 2 is coming.