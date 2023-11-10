‘He wrote down the answer and put it in one of the rolls’: Texas Roadhouse manager says there’s a sign-up sheet for frozen rolls. Here’s the right time to sign up

A Texas Roadhouse manager told a customer about the apparently secret signup sheet for frozen rolls during the holidays. He posted a viral TikTok video exposing the restaurant’s secret.

Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) has reached over 7.6 million views, 804,000 likes, and 2500 comments on her video by Friday. Viewers say the frozen-roll signup sheet varies by location.

Jordan’s viral video was a stitched video with the original creator Kayla, @perkinsonparkway, who went viral this week with a hack: Buy frozen rolls from Roadhouse for Thanksgiving. After hearing this, Jordan had to go to the restaurant and find out for himself if this was even possible.

In his video, he is standing in the bathroom with a box of fully-cooked, hot rolls. He starts by saying he had no idea that Texas Roadhouse sold frozen rolls. He was intrigued, and went to the restaurant and ordered regular rolls. After receiving his to-go order, he asked an employee, “Hey, do you guys sell frozen rolls here?”

Jordan says the employee looked at him and said, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

The Roadhouse manager happened to overhear their conversation.

“The manager looked at me as if I just was from outer space,” Jordan says, “He walked up to me.”

Jordan says he was told by the manager that they do sell frozen rolls. He asked the manager how he can get the rolls because he thinks it is a “genius idea.”

Jordan says the manager told him they only sell frozen rolls during the holidays if people don’t want to make their own rolls for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.

“But there’s a sign-up sheet,” Jordan adds that the manager told him.

When Jordan asked how to sign-up, he said the manager told him you have to come in-person or call your local store.

“Well, when is the sign-up date?” Jordan asked.

While picking up a roll from his to-go box and showing the camera, Jordan tells the audience, “He wrote down the answer and put it in one of the rolls.”

“I said ‘Your secret’s safe with me,’” he says.

“So let’s see when it actually is,” he says before opening the small note that was placed inside one of the rolls.

“The week before Thanksgiving, go try it out,” Jordan says, ending his video.

Viewers find humor in Jordan’s approach to getting this information to his audience.

One comment with over 49,000 likes read, “The secret was not safe with you.”

“YOU PROMISED HIM HE TRUSTED YOU,” another comment with over 36,000 likes says.

Other viewers have already started trying to get frozen rolls. “I hope they know I will be ordering an obscene amount like I’m preparing to hibernate,” one viewer jokes.

A Texas Roadhouse worker said, “I work at Roadhouse and I know each location is different but we can sell them anytime of year, so it never hurts to ask your server!”

Another worker complained and said, “I’m a carryout manager at Texas Roadhouse and I’m already dreading the Wednesday before Thanksgiving so bad, why did you have to do this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via direct message and Texas Roadhouse via email.