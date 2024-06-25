The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: a ransomware group that claims they’ve hacked the Federal Reserve , the Goodreads drama surrounding an author who wrote a mean-spirited book about one of his readers , a roundup of the best Justin Timberlake memes stemming from his recent arrest, and 5 examples of electric vehicle fails .

The cybercrime group claims it grabbed ’33 terabytes’ of data from the Fed .

An author wrote a sexually explicit book about a Goodreads user who criticized his work, and now she claims Goodreads is siding with him .

The ‘Trolls’ star’s recent arrest has proven a source of mirth for us all .

While EVs are often considered the future of transportation, drivers have reported a series of frustrating issues with these cutting-edge cars .

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Chicago Mayor gets backlash for Black Reparations Task Force executive order

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her "Digital Democracy" column.

🦷 A dietitian is making a recommendation for people who snack often to maintain dental health and prevent cavities—something that snacking makes people more susceptible to.

🚗 This mechanic got a lot of attention after he warned people what will happen if you don’t change your oil in your car.

👗 Nobody wants to show up in the same dress as someone else, but for four high schoolers, their worst nightmare came true after their parents purportedly colluded to have them all wear the same dress on their prom night.

✈️ Spirit Airlines is coming under fire for offering passengers a $50 voucher after a water landing scare.

🚰 There are certain items you should never put down your garbage disposal, such as coffee grounds, eggshells, and grease. But in a TikTok with 3.4 million views, a plumber reveals the most harmful chaos agent for your sink .

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

