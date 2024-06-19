The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: Why even Trump fans think he may have lost his “meme magic,” a woman going to the dentist to get a cavity filled and leaving in an ambulance , five tips to avoid getting scammed at a car dealership , and Cybertruck owners discovering a fatal flaw to the vehicles windshield wipers— rain .

After that, we’ve got a “Decoding Fandom” column from our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira.

As the 2024 election draws near, prominent right-wing figures are squabbling over who was responsible for the “meme magic” that led to the presidency of Donald Trump and whether it still existed.

It seemed like other people have had problems with this same procedure as well

As a PSA for anyone who might have to deal with a car dealership soon, we’ve listed five instances of blatant dealership scams , along with lessons on how to avoid them if they happen to you.

The windshield wiper motors are reportedly burning out .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Peacock’s Pride collection paints a compelling picture of queer fandom

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

😯 Over the past few years, Kia and Hyundai vehicles have garnered an unfortunate reputation. In short, many claim that the cars are exceedingly easy to steal .

👕 A TikToker has gone viral after highlighting the strict clothing rules of designer outlet Gucci. In a video that’s amassed 1.6 million views the customer claimed that the store treated him differently depending on how he was dressed .

🥩 This Sam’s Club customer bought a case of hamburger meat—and couldn’t believe how much it cost .

🚢 A man went viral after he said he tried a Royal Caribbean cruise for the first time, but immediately regretted it after a Carnival Cruise passed by.

🚗 Here are the five things you need to check on your car before going on a road trip.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: Police struggle to justify use of Fusus, a community surveillance tool they foisted on citizens .

HAVE YOU EVER FELT LIKE YOU GOT SCAMMED BY A MECHANIC ?

Hobby Horsing is the latest trend to know about 🐴

