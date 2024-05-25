‘This is so important’: Expert reveals the 5 things you need to check on your car before a road trip

According to a recent study from Numerator, over half of Americans plan to celebrate Memorial Day in some way. Whether that’s meeting with friends, going to an event, or traveling for the long weekend, Americans are heading out in large numbers to take advantage of this extra free day.

However, while many may be excited to utilize a little more free time, they may not have considered all of the things they need to do to prepare for their parties and travels.

That’s where TikTok user Bo (@dadadvicefrombo) comes in. In a clip posted to his TikTok account, Bo offers 5 things you need to check on your car before you head out on a big Memorial Day adventure.

Air pressure in tires

To start, Bo advises measuring the air pressure in your tires.

“Make sure you check the air pressure in all four of your tires,” he says. “It just takes this little tool. It takes a couple minutes. Fill it up if it’s low.”

The tool Bo is using is cheap, currently going for less than $5 on Amazon. Filling up one’s tires, provided they lack the tools to do it themselves, is also relatively inexpensive, as many gas stations offer the ability to rent a pump for just a few dollars.

That said, if one has Nitrogen-filled tires, a refill will run about $5 to $7 per tire.

Checking the oil level

Next, Bo suggests checking the oil level in your car.

“Make sure it’s between the high and low mark and that it’s not overly dark,” he shares. “If it is really dark or really low, maybe you should have it changed before you go on your trip.”

Checking one’s oil is easy, and filling up oil that is too low can be done in just a few seconds. However, if one’s oil is too dark or “really low,” they should likely consider an inspection or oil change.

According to Kelley Blue Book, “an oil and filter change using conventional oil will cost between $35 and $75, depending on your area. If your car requires synthetic oil, you should expect to pay more (anywhere from $65 to $125).”

Top up windshield wiper fluid

Following this, Bo advises that drivers make sure they have enough windshield wiper fluid.

“There’s a lot of bugs flying around this spring,” he says. “Make sure you fill up your wiper fluid before you go.”

While Bo may be correct in saying that there are many bugs in the air this weekend, there are actually fewer than there were in previous years.

According to U.K.-based organizations Kent Wildlife Trust and Buglife, a 2022 study “showed a reduction, over fewer than 20 years, of 64% in the number of insects hit by cars,” per the Conversation.

That said, if one is concerned about bugs on their windshield, AutoZone advises coating a windshield with water repellant or using a “bug wash windshield washer fluid.”

Verify that you have working emergency equipment

While we all hope we won’t be in an emergency situation while on vacation, anything can happen when you’re out on the road. That’s why Bo suggests looking over your emergency equipment before heading out.

“Don’t forget all your emergency equipment, including your jumper cables, your tire changing kit, and does your spare have air in it?” he asks.

In addition to these items, AAA suggests a host of other things that should be kept in a car in case of emergencies. These include a first-aid kit, extra drinking water, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a raincoat, and more.

Have patience

Above all, Bo stresses the importance of being patient this weekend.

“Don’t forget to pack your patience on this trip,” he states. “There’s going to be a lot of people on the road, some not knowing where they’re going, some not knowing how to drive right. Be patient. I want you to get home safely.”

“Let’s all take an extra minute to thank those that have served on this Memorial Day weekend,” he concludes. “Thank you very much.”

@dadadvicefrombo Don’t be the reason someone gets that call. Safety first, fun second. Love, Dad ♬ original sound – DadAdviceFromBo

In the comments section, users spoke to the importance of this advice, while some offered their own.

“Glad a dad actually wants me to get home safely,” said a user.

“Never drive under the influence or when extremely tired,” suggested another.

“Most people don’t know that road hazard is included in their car insurance. Call the number on the back of your insurance card,” noted a third.

We’ve reached out to Bo via email.