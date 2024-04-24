‘I went on my Walmart+’: Shopper shares how she joined the Walmart class-action settlement. Customers could get $500

A recently settled class action lawsuit against Walmart means that shoppers could be entitled to a payday, says a user on TikTok.

The class action lawsuit, which can be read here, accused Walmart of using “unfair and deceptive business practices to deceivingly, misleadingly, and unjustly pilfer, to Walmart’s financial benefit, its customers’ hard-earned grocery dollars.”

While Walmart has denied the specifics of the allegations laid out in the lawsuit, the company still opted to settle, saying in a statement that “we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties,” according to CNBC.

“The lawsuit specifically alleges Walmart ‘falsely inflates the product weight’ and overcharged shoppers for certain ‘weighted goods’ and ‘bagged citrus,’” writes author Cheyenne DeVon. “This includes meat, poultry, pork and seafood products that are sold by weight and organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in Walmart stores that were sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags, per the settlement’s website.”

Now, a user on TikTok is telling Walmart shoppers to check their receipts to see if they’re eligible for up to $500 in settlement funds.

In a clip with over 879,000 views, TikTok user Bailee (@baileem26) documented her process of filing a claim as part of the settlement.

“I went on my Walmart+ and I went through all of my transactions with groceries, found all the meat that I’ve bought since 2022, and wrote it all down on this paper,” she says, holding up a notebook. “Wrote it all down and calculated it, sent in screenshots of all of the meat that I’ve bought, so I have proof.”

To conclude, she says that viewers can do the same, though she notes that the deadline for filing a claim via the settlement’s website is June 5.

In the comments section, users alleged that they had difficulty finding the information needed to file a claim.

“I tried to do this and all of a sudden all my receipts that had weighted good are no longer available on the app,” said a commenter. Many other respondents made similar allegations.

“I couldn’t do all that but I wanted to so badly though,” added another. “I just did the minimum but it’s infuriating they have access to the information but they don’t want to pay what they owe.”

“It can only be good bought in store,” noted a third. “I got so excited to go back through my purchases but I’ve used the pick up service only since 2020.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Bailee via TikTok comment.

