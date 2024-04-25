‘You definitely get what you paid for’: Mechanics reveal what tire brands they don’t trust

An auto repair shop that regularly goes viral for its TikTok videos is at it again. This time, its mechanics reveal what tire brands they trust—and which ones they don’t.

The TikTok account for Accurate Auto (@accurateautoinc) grills its technicians all the time on a variety of car subjects, including common issues in newer Honda models, the cars that get you the most bang for your buck, and maintenance mistakes you could be making with your vehicle.

On Tuesday, Accurate Auto posted another video, this time asking the crew “Do Tire Brands Matter?” The video has amassed 341,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

The first technician answers in the affirmative. “I believe the brand of tire definitely matters,” he says. “Some last longer than others, so you definitely get what you pay for. Goodyear are good tires. I definitely like Michelin all the way around.”

Another mechanic places more value on the price point than the brand name. “I think so,” he says. “As far as longevity goes. And the quality of the rubber. As far as if you ask me what brand of tire? I have no idea. I’ve just seen really cheap tires, and they don’t last. And I’ve seen what I think are pretty good tires—like BF Goodrich. Those are pretty good. The more money you spend on tires, the better it’s probably going to be.”

“Better quality, better traction,” the third technician agrees. “The more you pay for the tire, the more high quality you’re going to get.”

The 1987 Volvo came equipped with Michelin tires, which lasted for 80,000 miles, the fourth mechanic says. “They went to a different brand—only got 40,000,” he says. “Brand, I think, do matter.”

Lastly, a fifth mechanic offers his opinion. “I think that a lot of manufacturers go through different processes to make sure that the way the tire is built is going to last,” he says. “It could be the way the belts are laid. It could be the way the side wall is prepared. It could be the way the shoulder is done, the way that the tread lines are, and stuff like that. It’s all really dependent on the manufacturer. I like Michelin—I think Michelin has some of the best tires.”

Viewers share their own recommendations

In the comments, many users agreed and others offered their own tire recommendations.

“Never skimp on tires,” agreed one user.

“Michelin are by far the best, a second user wrote.

“Ive tried alot of tires and the michellen defender is the best tire ever quite smooth and very good traction,” a third user wrote.

Another user said, “Cooper discovery is what I been using for my truck for years never a issue and live in Alaska works great year round and construction sites.”

A lot goes into tires, actually

According to McCluskey Ford, “Surely you are just paying for the brand name, and one piece of rubber will do just as well as another, right? Well, it turns out that there is actually a lot of advanced engineering that goes into the high-performance tires produced by premium tire manufacturers. Everything from tread design to rubber compounds is the product of intensive work, and an expensive premium tire from a large manufacturer will provide vastly better performance across a broader range of road conditions than a cheap budget tire from an unknown company.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Accurate Auto via email for comment. It replied, “We always refer to tires similar to shoes… the better the shoe, and the type of shoe, and what you are using your shoes for it is just like tires on your car. Each tire has their own benefits, the type of tire, and of course what type of climate you are in as well.”

