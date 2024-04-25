‘They cashed a bride’s check for 7k just days ago’: Bride says venue closed without warning weeks before her wedding with no refund

In a recent viral TikTok video, a teary-eyed bride-to-be shares with viewers that the venue, Circle B, where she was supposed to be having her wedding on May 4 had closed, effective immediately.

“We are supposed to get married at Circle B Wedding and Event Center in Isanti, Minnesota in less than two weeks. We just got an email that they effectively immediately closed the venue,” Katelyn Stalboerger (@katelynstalboerger) says in her video.

“We have nowhere to go, and we are not getting our money back,” Stalboerger continues. “If anyone knows of anything in the Isanti, Minnesota, in that area, because our church is in Ham Lake, please let us know. We are just trying to figure out what to do.”

In the email to clients, Stalboerger says Circle B cited the “current economic environment, change in the economy, proliferation of new wedding venues in the market and most importantly costs” as the reasons that forced management to make a “difficult” decision.

In the email, the former company expressed their apologies for any inconvenience this would cause the upcoming weddings but failed to mention if and how clients could get their money back, as they expressed “nobody is available to take calls or emails.”

@katelynstalboerger PLEASE HELP our wedding venue just told us they are closed effective immediately and we have no where to go and are out all of the money. We were supposed to get married in Isanti, MN. Our church is in Ham Lake, MN. ♬ original sound – Katelyn Stalboerger

According to the County News Review, Circle B “was administratively terminated on Feb 27, 2024, two months prior to informing its customers about the permanent closure.” The termination “was due to the limited liability company not filing the annual renewal with the state.” The owners of Circle B, Wayne, and Angie Butt, have listed the venue and their other property Cottage Grove for sale, according to the report.

In a follow-up video, Katelyn Stalboerger shares an update with viewers. “We tried to call our past venue, and it went straight to voicemail. No responses or anything like that. They deleted their websites. Completely gone. Their social media has been deleted, so there’s no trace of them anymore,” she shares.

The venue’s website, Instagram, and Facebook are gone or no longer accessible to the general public.

Stalboerger says she was able to find another venue but expressed her concerns for other couples affected by the closure. “I feel for the other brides who are also in this situation. Some who have not heard from Circle B, just never got the email,” Stalboerger says.

TikToker Jake C. Witt commented on Stalboerger’s video, “We were supposed to get married there on the 24th of August and will be hiring an attorney.”

Mikayla Minikus also shared in the comments, “I’m in the same boat as you love… June 1st was supposed to be my date there. I can’t sleep. Nobody else has my date open and it’s just hard. All the money is gone.. no reason why…”

The Daily Dot reached out to Katelyn Stalboerger for comment via TikTok. Circle B owners Wayne and Angela Butt could not be reached for comment.

