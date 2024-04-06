We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A woman discovering that her boyfriend was cheating using a food delivery app, people mocking anti-vaxxers after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had emergency surgery, a YouTuber documenting how his Cybertruck broke down almost immediately after leaving the lot, and someone going viral for sharing a hack to make an iced macchiato at 7-Eleven.

After that, we’ve got a “Meme History” column for you that will be very relevant in just a few short weeks.

Woman finds out boyfriend was cheating on her through Postmates delivery app

In a viral video with more than 1.6 million views, a friend detailed how her friend used the food delivery app Postmates to confirm her boyfriend’s infidelity.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot, spurring many online to mock the anti-vaccine movement given their proclivity to blame such health issues on the COVID-19 shot.

The car broke down repeatedly after driving off the lot .

A 7-Eleven customer recorded herself making an iced macchiato at one of the convenience store’s locations, proving that you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy a chilled, caffeinated beverage while out and about.

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: It’s Gonna Be May

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍨 “Shrinkflation” is all too common these days, but thanks to one savvy grocery shopper, deceptive ice cream makers are getting their just desserts .

🛒 A grocery store chain in southern Ontario has been testing out gates at self-checkout areas that will only let you out if you scan a receipt—but a shopper pointed out a major flaw in the plan.

🥑 Avocado oil is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. So it’s not shocking that one customer’s video showing what avocado oil is actually made of went viral.

🚰 This college student said she went to a nice restaurant with friends—only to find out that the water cost $36 .

🥔 A McDonald’s customer blasted the company’s price for hash browns , arguing that an hour of minimum wage salary would only buy one of them.

🍴 In a viral video, an exhausted server 12 hours into their shift marveled that a table of customers stayed an hour past closing .

After buying a wig from Amazon, a TikToker says it sent her to the hospital with an outbreak of bumps .

She claims it was an infection called molluscum. The woman’s video reminds viewers of the precautions to take when buying wigs and the importance of buying them from reputable vendors, even if it is being bought from Amazon.

In the video, Kayla (@mommin_whilehealin) is seen in a hospital gown with a bonnet presenting the bumps on her face. She says doctors at the emergency room were the first to say it might be molluscum.

“It’s 3am, I’m in the hospital because I bought a wig off of Amazon and it ended up with molluscum. So now I just wait it out,” Kayla states. “Covered up in lesions or whatever they’re called I don’t know. But be aware, don’t buy wigs from Amazon.”

Kayla also posted a video with the vendor’s information for viewers to be aware of.