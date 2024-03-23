‘The gut feeling is NEVER WRONG’: Woman finds out boyfriend was cheating on her through Postmates delivery app

A woman reveals on TikTok how her friend caught her boyfriend cheating by ordering food on Postmates.

In a TikTok with over 1.6 million views as of Saturday, content creator Sarah (@sarsland) reveals just how her friend used the food delivery app to confirm her boyfriend’s infidelity.

“So this girl I know found out she got cheated on because one day she was just ordering Postmates for her and her boyfriend on his phone and she realized that the last saved address was an address she did not recognize,” Sarah begins.

Sarah says her friend then saw that her boyfriend had recently ordered Postmates to the unfamiliar address.

“She goes to his order history,” she says. “The last time he had ordered was a week prior when she was out of town, and it was to the address.”

When the friend asked her boyfriend the identity of the person whose address he’d ordered to, Sarah says the boyfriend told the girl it was a friend from work.

“[He said] ‘We went over to his house after work last week to play video games while you were out of town,’” she recalls.

While the friend was suspicious, Sarah says she tried to move on. But Sarah recounts that her friend had a “gut feeling” that something was off.

“So what did she decide to do? She pulled up to the house,” she says.

According to Sarah, a girl answered the door.

“This girl opens the door and [my friend] is like, ‘Hi, I’m so and so’s girlfriend, do you know him?'” she says.

The girl not only confirms that she knows the boyfriend from work, but also reveals they’ve been having an affair.

“She basically tells [my friend] that they have been hooking up for months and had no idea that he had a girlfriend or anything,” Sarah recalls.

“Can anyone tell me about a time when a girl’s intuition has ever been wrong?” Sarah asks as the video ends.

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences with unfaithful partners and the power of women’s intuition.

“I had a DREAM my ex was cheating on me…ended up being true,” one user wrote.

“I found out when he asked me to connect his phone to Bluetooth and ‘Erika’s Audi’ was recently connected,” another user shared.

“I found out from Uber, he ordered her one at 3am,” came a third user’s comment.

“The gut feeling is NEVER WRONG,” a fourth viewer declared.

This isn’t the first time an app has exposed a partner’s infidelity. The Daily Dot has previously reported on a woman who found out her husband was cheating on her by looking at his running maps on the fitness app, Strava. Content creator Megan (@meg.c.mcgee) explained how she used the app to learn that her husband would begin his runs from their home and end at another woman’s house.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sarah via email and Postmates via email for more information.

