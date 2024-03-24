After buying a wig from Amazon, a TikToker says it sent her to the hospital with an outbreak of bumps. She claims it was an infection called molluscum. The woman’s video reminds viewers of the precautions to take when buying wigs and the importance of buying them from reputable vendors, even if it is being bought from Amazon.

In the video, Kayla (@mommin_whilehealin) is seen in a hospital gown with a bonnet presenting the bumps on her face. She says doctors at the emergency room were the first to say it might be molluscum.

“It’s 3am, I’m in the hospital because I bought a wig off of Amazon and it ended up with molluscum. So now I just wait it out,” Kayla states. “Covered up in lesions or whatever they’re called I don’t know. But be aware, don’t buy wigs from Amazon.”

Kayla also posted a video with the vendor’s information for viewers to be aware of.

Molluscum contagiosum is a viral pox infection, in the same family as the more commonly known virus chicken pox, which is usually benign. Similar to what Kayla is experiencing, it causes round bumps to appear on your body, according to the CDC. It can spread in a myriad of ways and although it is most common in children, adults are still vulnerable to the infection.

“The virus that causes molluscum spreads from direct person-to-person physical contact and through contaminated fomites. Fomites are inanimate objects that can become contaminated with virus; in the instance of molluscum contagiosum this can include linens such as clothing and towels, bathing sponges, pool equipment, and toys….Molluscum can spread from one person to another by sexual contact. Many, but not all, cases of molluscum in adults are caused by sexual contact,” the CDC’s page for the infection also states. Many in the comments tried to suggest Kayla received a reaction from an STI/STD.

The video has over 7 million views and over 8,000 comments as of Sunday.

There is an overwhelming amount of support for Kayla in the comments.

“Sweetheart I am so sorry this happened to you. This could’ve happened even if u bought a wig for a high-end store. It’s not your fault. I will recover from this. Never stop praying God will fix it,” sympathizes one commenter.

“I am so sorry this happened to you. Had no idea what molluscum was until now. I hope you get better soon,” says another.

However, others are more skeptical.

“What makes you think it’s from the wig? Molluscum has an incubation period of several weeks,” mentions another user.

While this comment is correct that the incubation period is usually two weeks to six months, the CDC also states that little information has been verified in regard to the incubation period of the infection on a separate page about the infection.

Kayla explains that while she usually washes wigs before wearing them she was in a rush this time around and didn’t before wearing it. Many in the comments also emphasized the importance of washing wigs before you wear them to avoid issues like these.

“So, yea that’s it I made a mistake I was rushing, irresponsible and this is where I’m at,” Kayla says in another video.

However, Kayla later says she went to a dermatologist for a second opinion and the dermatologist said they don’t believe it’s molluscum. The dermatologist believes the bumps could be a result of a viral infection that Kayla got from another person or an object/surface. Overall, it’s still not clear what condition Kayla is suffering from. Luckily for Kayla, it seems that she is on the road to recovery and posted another video mentioning improvements.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kayla via TikTok message and to Amazon via email.

