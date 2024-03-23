‘I would’ve swallowed my spit’: College student goes to nice restaurant with friends. She didn’t realize the water cost $36

Going out to eat with friends can become quite costly if you are not used to dining at a certain price point. One woman says she learned this the hard way when she went out to dinner with friends in Miami.

In a video posted to TikTok, @skysolomon_ says she was unprepared for how expensive her dinner would be, despite the reputation of the restaurant that her friends chose.

“I should have stayed home,” she says. “The first red flag was the way that there was no prices on the menu. It was baffling to me.”

She says she was “feeling good” because she had just earned some money from her TikTok videos and assumed her bill wouldn’t be more than $150,

According to the TikToker, the evening started off pricey when the group of friends she was with chose to drink bottled water instead of tap water for the table before she could process the question. The $36 bottle of water is in good company—TikTokers have previously shared that the water in restaurants that they work for has gone for up to $33. Expensive water is more common than some folks might expect.

As the dinner progressed, she says she felt out of place as the conversation turned to vacation spots like Mykonos and Bora Bora. When they began to order their entrees, she thought she would play it safe and go with an order of salmon on a bed of asparagus that she felt was too small to qualify as a full meal.

When the bill came out, she says another member of the party suggested that they should simply split the bill, regardless of how much each person ate. The $900 bill split between them came out to about $235 each, she says.

“I called my friends back at home, and they had a great time at IHOP and paid $20 each,” she says. “They ate good.”

When it came time to tip, she says the group of girls she ate dinner with ultimately did not tip well, despite being cavalier about paying for an expensive dinner.

Some viewers advised that there were signs it would go down this way early on in the meal and that she should watch for them the next time she goes out with friends.

“Girl when you see everyone sharing meals PLEASE share too because that’s how you know they gonna split the bill evenly,” one commenter said. “I learned the hard way.”

“Should of known at the seafood tower,” another wrote.

“Once you see two people sharing just start grabbing stuff bc everyone is sharing at that point lol,” a commenter wrote.

