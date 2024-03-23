We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A woman catching her husband cheating through a fitness app, Redditors fearing that the site's IPO could ruin the platform (but are still trying to cash in anyway), a Florida lawmaker irking conservatives by wearing a Putin mask during a Biden impeachment inquiry hearing, and an explainer of the "Let Them Theory" on TikTok.

🏋️ WTF

Woman says she found out her husband was cheating on her through workout app Strava

A fitness app called Strava is the latest addition to a list of apps that users have used to discover their partner was cheating on them .

Not everybody on the website is optimistic, but plenty are trying to get a piece of the pie .

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) irked conservatives after donning a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry hearing.

TikTok can be a treasure trove of real, actionable advice, and the “Let Them Theory” is a gem of an example .

🌞 From the ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ Dept.

It’s your last chance to get eclipse glasses

Did you know that 99% of Americans will be able to see some kind of eclipse on April 8th? Whether you’re lucky enough to be in the path of totality or watching a partial eclipse from the coasts, there are a bunch of great tools for viewing and capturing an eclipse without damaging your eyes or equipment (never look directly at an eclipse without certified solar eye covering, and don’t point your camera at it either). These glasses will do the trick for cheap and are sure to sell out, but if you want to get fancy, there are binoculars, telescopes, cellphone covers, DSLR lens covers…it’s going to be fun, and this stuff is going to sell out in the next week or so. Don’t get stuck watching the eclipse through a cereal box.

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Is This A Pigeon?

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🥪 People are split over Subway’s new refrigerator-style design for the meat section that makes it impossible to see the meat options and how much (or how little) they’re putting on your sandwich .

🎬 Actress Daisy Ridley said she is “excited, but nervous” about the news that she will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming installment of the Star Wars franchise.

💳 This woman went viral after saying she was shamed after sharing that she was $65,000 in credit card debt.

💼 A remote worker confessed that her worst fear about working from home has emerged : A co-worker suggested the worst team-building exercise imaginable, and she wants absolutely no part in it.

💵 If you use a cash register at work, or if you handle cash at all, this story might have you double-checking any large bills that cross your hands .

🌮 “Should we continue helping customers? Or does it open us up to scams?” That’s the ethical quandary posed by a popular Taco Bell worker on TikTok.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

A Dallas-based woman went viral on TikTok after explaining how an overnight Rover she booked ended up losing her dog.

In a series of storytime posts, users @ultraeira told viewers how a woman named “Tracy” lost her dog, Peppa, and then disappeared when it came time to find her. As of Monday afternoon, @ultraeira’s three videos had a combined 1.2 million views.

“who the [expletive] did i board my dog with on rover?” the content creator asked via text overlay.