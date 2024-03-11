‘I don’t care what you ate for lunch’: Remote worker says workplace wanted to play ‘Family Feud’ together as ‘team-bonding’

A remote worker confessed that her worst fear about working from home has emerged: A co-worker suggested the worst team-building exercise imaginable, and she wants absolutely no part in it.

The TikTok video documenting this horror comes from creator Nicole (@coliemck), who posted it to the platform on Thursday, generating more than 1.5 million views since then.

“If you work remote,” she begins, “you’ll understand when I say that the worst thing that can happen when working remote just happened.”

She then explains, “Someone on my team suggested ‘Family Feud’ as a team-building exercise…with camera on.”

She makes it clear that she doesn’t want that or any other personal interaction with co-workers.

“I don’t want to team build. I don’t want to hear about your day. I don’t care what you ate for lunch,” she rants. “I don’t care that your nephew Timmy had blue cupcakes at his birthday party. I don’t care that you and Jonathan just celebrated your 45th anniversary and you went on a Carnival cruise to Cozumel, Mexico.”

She then reiterates, “I don’t care. Leave me alone. I’m here to do my job. That’s it.”

The Bar None Games site has a whole page detailing how to play a team-building exercise version of “Family Feud,” in which workers are surveyed, teams are formed, and then players try to guess the most popular responses to those questions. Suggested examples include, “What’s the biggest challenge that our team faces on a daily basis?” and “Name a common time-waster in the workplace.”

Many commenters agreed with Nicole’s sentiment of “thank you, no.”

“I don’t know why it’s SO hard for people to understand that the only thing I want to get out of my job is a PAYCHECK,” one groused.

Another chimed in, very specifically to their situation, “The WORST is when Susan says, ‘I just miss human interaction, can everyone be on camera so I can see your sweet faces.’ Like NO I work remote for a reason, go find a diff job.”

That comment led Nicole to respond, “If I want human interaction, I talk to my roommate or leave my house and chat with my fav baristas.”

Another pointed out, “I get so much more done remotely versus the mindless chatter in an office.”

“Working remote has been great for not having forced relationships with people I don’t want to even know,” another said, adding, “I do not care to even know what they look like on camera.”

But not everyone hated the idea. One surmised, “If I’m getting paid, hell yeah I want to play family feud coworkers edition lol.”

Nicole then relented a little, observing, “Ok fair hahah it could be fun.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nicole via TikTok direct message.