‘Subway said we are NOT Chipotle’: Subway customer says store locked up the meat

People are split over Subway’s new refrigerator-style design for the meat section that makes it impossible to see the meat options and how much (or how little) they’re putting on your sandwich.

In a viral TikTok video with well over half a million views, a Subway customer reveals a new feature at Subway and her theory for why the chain made the change.

In the video, Erin (@xxoeri) walks into Subway and notices something is different. She can still clearly see the veggie toppings through the glass barrier but the meats are out of sight, covered by a sheet of metal.

“Subway tired of y’all telling them they not giving you enough meat,” Erin wrote.

She’s alluding to the common complaint that Subway has started to skimp on how much meat they put on your sub. Longtime Subway customers say that the chain sandwich spot used to be a lot more generous with portions, but they’re much smaller now.

With this metal barrier, there’s no way you can see how much meat is going on your sandwich, leaving that to be a surprise for when you finally get it in your hands, already paid for, and ready to chow down.

“Subway said we are NOT chipotle,” the top comment read.

Subway workers clarified in the comment section that the metal isn’t just a barrier to block customers’ view, rather it functions as a metal door to essentially close the meat section like a refrigerator to regulate the temperature and keep the meat fresh for longer.

Others said that the new design also serves to discourage people from choosing the build-your-own sub-option (which is what most people do at the sandwich shop) and instead pick one of the chain’s predesigned sandwiches.

“Subway manager here! We are told to tell customers it’s to keep the meat fresh from the light, but corporate stated it’s to make more people order from the new subway series menu,” a commenter wrote.

“Trust me as employees we hate it just as much it gets stuck all the time and makes it awkward to take the stuff out but it’s corporate not us,” another said.

Others pointed out that this change makes them want to go to a different sandwich chain instead.

“Jersey mikes is where it’s attttt,” Erin said.

The Daily Dot covered another customer who also noticed the locked-up meats, reporting that another reason for this new design is that the stores are now freshly slicing meat instead of getting them delivered pre-sliced.

