Newsletter: Trump endorsement resurfaces after candidate’s murder arrest

Subscribe to web_crawlr to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox everyday.

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Trump’s old endorsement of a candidate resurfacing after he was arrested for murder, the internet being mad at a wedding photographer whose staring rate is $8,500 , a worker claiming that their company sent a phishing test that made her think she was getting fired , and a Tesla driver who says he still “loves” his Cybertruck after it potentially endangered the lives of his family .

After that we’ve got a “Meme History” column for you about Willy Wonka memes.

Also: If you didn’t take our weekly news quiz yesterday, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you answer correctly, you might win a web_crawlr shirt.

That’s all from me. See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“ Dude really has a knack for endorsements! ” one person wrote.

➤ READ MORE

One photographer is under fire on TikTok for mentioning their starting rate is $8,500 for their laid-back, sometimes blurry, wedding photography aesthetic.

➤ READ MORE

Phishing tests are often deployed in workplaces to gauge how an employee would react to a scam attempt. One worker she received a phishing test email—though she didn’t know it at the time— telling her she was terminated .

➤ READ MORE

A man somehow found time to praise Tesla after his Cybertruck experienced a “catastrophic failure” that potentially endangered the lives of him and his family .

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

Do you have questions about how to be safe online? If you do, you are in luck. Our “Your Password Sucks” column answers internet security questions from web crawlers like you.

If you ask a question by clicking here or the button below and our Tech Reporter Mikael picks it to be answered in a future column, we’ll send you this pretty sweet web_crawlr desk mat.

If you want to ask a question, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Willy Wonka Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌴 A Florida resident says spring break in Panama City Beach, Florida, is “no longer what it used to be” and warns that people looking to have a debaucherous time at “outrageous beach parties” should look elsewhere .

🚘 This woman says her car dealership asked her to return her car a week after she bought it. Here’s why .

🌭 In a post on Reddit, someone shared a text message about her husband’s company’s “employee appreciation day.” To show their love for their workers, the company is offering employees “a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda.” The catch? If employees want these goodies, they’re going to have to fork over $10 .

🛍️ User experiences of DoorDash and other food delivery apps can vary wildly. Some have had great experiences with their delivery drivers, as others report that their exchanges with virtual strangers were more concerning .

🍟 If you think McDonald’s has been charging too much for its fast food, you’re not alone .

🏠 A man who’s fashioned himself as a wide-ranging expert on a number of topics is taking on leases, claiming there are two ways you can get out of a lease without repercussions.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers .

👋 Before you go

A man who booked a stay at a Marriott in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was shocked at just how bad the rooftop view from his balcony was. So bad, that he just had to share it online.

TikToker and comedian @hardgcomedy accrued over 273,000 views, a pretty impressive feat for someone who only has 163 followers, and upon seeing his video, it’s clear to see why.

Not only was the view not the picture of engaging in the #jetsetter lifestyle, but the video prompted comments from those who think there’s a clear hierarchy of guests hotels follow when deciding who gets what room.

“I’m at the Marriott Harbor Beach in Fort Lauderdale,” the TikToker says. “I don’t care ’cause I’m not here for vacation but, there’s no way I would take this room if I came here for a vacation.”