We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Donald Trump Jr. posting his thoughts about President Joe Biden’s love life , a brief history of the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket memes , a look at a major Supreme Court case that examines how the First Amendment applies to the modern Big 5 internet era, and why people aren’t sympathetic with a woman complaining that her apartment charges her for not picking up after her dog .

After that, Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for ya.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

President Joe Biden is said to regularly claim that the key to his long marriage is “good sex,” a remark that led Donald Trump Jr. to suggest that the commander-in-chief is incapable of getting erections .

➤ READ MORE

Even Josh Brolin—who is in both of the Dune films—said, “ I’m not sticking my hand in there. I’m good, I’ll starve .”

➤ READ MORE

The case examines how the First Amendment applies to the modern Big 5 internet era.

➤ READ MORE

People may be more resentful of their landlords than ever before these days, but there’s one subject that tenants and owners alike can agree on: Nobody likes poop .

➤ READ MORE

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

Do you have questions about how to be safe online? If you do, you are in luck. Our “Your Password Sucks” column answers internet security questions from web crawlers like you.

If you ask a question by clicking here or the button below and our Tech Reporter Mikael picks it to be answered in a future column, we’ll send you this pretty sweet web_crawlr desk mat.

If you want to ask a question, sign up for web_crawlr here.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fans can’t get enough of Harry Styles being a ‘Girl Uncle’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💵 If you want to save even more money shopping at Dollar General, a woman has you covered by revealing how to penny shop .

🕔 This Sephora worker got stuck waiting outside at 5am after the store’s opening manager didn’t show up.

🔧 While some may associate Nissan with a certain type of driver, such as blaring loud music or speeding down the highway, according to one person, the ire towards Nissans should be geared more toward the common mechanical issues .

🙅 A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing why she quit her toxic job at a dentist’s office right before the holidays.

🚘 This Lyft passenger’s post that was removed from Reddit‘s r/mildlyinfuriating sub touches on a glaring disparity in the amount of money that passengers are being charged versus what the application is earning for their cut in facilitating these rides.

🛒 Inflation has hit all areas of the grocery store. One area that has seen significant price growth is baby food. Now, one person online has gone viral after sharing his experience of seeing the effects of this increase in the real world .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE ‘COPIUM’ MEME ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

Recently, WK Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick attracted controversy after claiming that, at a time when many Americans are struggling to make ends meet, those in search of a cheap meal might want to consider eating cereal for dinner .

“If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable,” Pilnick told CNBC. The comment was part of a discussion responding to an article from the Wall Street Journal that claimed Americans now spend about 10% of their income on food.

While the comments sparked discussion and debate online, with many internet users concerned about the idea of putting forth cereal as a dinner option.

One such internet user is TikTok user Julie (@hoolie_r), who went viral after stitching together the CNBC interview with a commercial Kellogg’s ran in 2022.