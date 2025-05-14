Influencer accidentally leaks “work calendar” with no work in it—the internet has some thoughts

When an anonymous influencer “accidentally posted their work calendar,” anti-influencer content creator and snack-maker, Daadi (@daadisnacks), ran with it in a TikTok roast that racked up 2.3 million views since May 12.

Daadi shared the video with a tongue-in-cheek caption that read, “just a busy bee in the city that never sleeps 🐝,” and described the calendar in full detail along with screenshotted evidence. The comments section was divided between those who saw nothing wrong with the schedule and those who were appalled by its granularity and perceived lack of actual work-related tasks.

TikTokers referenced an ongoing debate at the heart of social media—is being an influencer hard work—or not work at all? This calendar is a needle in that haystack.

@andrah29 replied to Daadi’s post, “‘Try bein an influencah for a day.’ Bro I wish—I spend my lunch break crying in my car.”

‘It’s even worse than you imagined.’

Daadi listed the items on the calendar, including: one shower block on Monday and four coffees for Tuesday and Wednesday, “because gotta stay caffeinated when you’re working overtime.”

“Nothing compares to Thursday,” he continued. “We have a one-hour block for an Uber home, followed by an hour to pack in a late afternoon treadmill workout.”

The calendar week ended with “summer Fridays,” and Daadi declared, “Hang it in the Whitney,” in closing.

‘Where is the work on this work calendar?’

The calendar was baffling to some who found the work calendar to be devoid of work. Some unemployed TikTokers even compared it to their own calendars.

“Yeah that ain’t work,” said @jared9180. @shahadtariq468 asked—with three crying emojis, “Where is the work in this work calendar??”

“They’re so desperate to seem like ‘indescribably busy’,” commented @mthmthmth777.

“You should see my unemployed calendar,” commented @miaubish.

To others, it just looked like ‘an organized person’s calendar’

From time blocking to ADHD executive functioning strategy, many people asserted the influencer’s leaked calendar was completely normal.

“Time blocking is actually efficient,” commented @ams2548.

@llwmfss said, “I don’t see the issue. Those ‘coffees’ seem to be meetings with other people. They don’t work a regular 9 to 5 so their schedules are more dynamic. This looks like an organized person’s calendar.”

“This is an ADHD tactic—it’s called time blocking and for some people it’s literally the only way to accomplish anything or be functional enough because you anxiety is at peace. It’s common in professional careers,” said @sadiesariel.

Team anti-influencer weighs in:

@myfrenchquarters told Daadi, “I live for your anti influencer content haha.” @vykie_syc said, “Team anti influencer.”

“Can’t wait for influencer culture to die off,” commented @rose_maryyyyyy14.

