‘I knew I should’ve stayed in bed’: Sephora worker stuck waiting outside at 5am after opening manager doesn’t show

Even if an individual does everything right, factors beyond their control can make them late to work.

From car trouble to sick family members and traffic, there are a myriad of outside forces that might prevent someone from getting where they need to be by a certain time. Even at that point, they could arrive at work on time, and not even be able to get in the building because another person did not arrive on time.

One Sephora employee says they arrived on time for an opening shift which starts at 5am—and not even the opening manager had gotten there yet. In her video, @oatmilkshawty shares how she arrived to work only to still find it closed.

“I love when I work 5 a.m. and the opening manager isn’t even here yet,” a text overlay on the video reads. “I knew I should’ve stayed in bed.”

In the caption for the video, the poster writes that if she is unable to clock in within 15 minutes of her scheduled time, it will count against her despite being at the location sooner.

“Like i was already 5 mins late as is. if that clock hits 15 minutes past IM OUT HOE,” the poster wrote. She added in a comment that she waited almost 45 minutes at the location because she was “too scared to leave.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @oatmilkshawty via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers shared that they had similarly been held up waiting for their managers to arrive to start their workday, with some ultimately quitting over it.

“Had an opening shift at a restaurant and for 45 minutes nobody was there and the doors locked,” one commenter wrote. “Texted me later asking where i was girl i quit.”

“I once waited for 45 minutes,” another said. “Turns out, opener was inside the store, earbuds in, not hearing the phone ring and I didn’t have her number.”

“One time at my old job where i was the manager i was 2 hours late for my opening shift,” one viewer wrote. “Came to find my 15 year old cashier waiting in the dark.”

Others wrote that the primary issue with a timely arrival at their jobs was that the person running late held the keys to open their workplace.

“Showing up at 3am to work a 6am oppenheimer showing and the key holder shows up 30 minutes after i was meant to clock in,” one commenter wrote.

“Me when they do the roster but don’t consider which members of staff have keys and which don’t,” another said.

“I waited till the store was ‘open’ for a whole hour calling everyone I could, to find out after I left that I was supposed to open,” a commenter wrote. “I didn’t have keys, and only seasonal.”