Woman comes into office to go on Zoom everyone else is on remotely, quits instead

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing why she quit her toxic job at a dentist’s office right before the holidays.

In a series of videos, Tanya Diestelmann (@tanacious.d) explained why she quit her job—and the aftermath of doing so. As of Saturday morning, her five videos had a combined total of 2.5 million views.

In her first video, Diestelmann said she was forced to go into her job’s office for a “mandatory admin” meeting. The issue? Everyone else was attending the meeting virtually, through Zoom, while Diestelmann was the only one required to come in-person.

“Everybody is attending this mandatory admin work meeting… remotely, from other locations. And I’ve got to be in the office,” she said. And because she was the “only one there in-person,” she tuned in through Zoom, too (but at her office versus at home.)

In the text overlay, Diestelmann said that her job was “toxic” and that the incident ultimately led her to quit. In a second video, she showed viewers the resignation letter she wrote.

“Alright, it’s done,” Diestelmann said in another clip. “Signed, sealed, delivered. It’s going to be a great day tomorrow.”

A week after quitting, Diestelmann posted a final update explaining the reasons behind her leaving. She said that her co-workers were apparently “speechless,” but that things ultimately weren’t going well for her.

Indeed, Diestelmann said she was on a “probationary period” at work, which gave her time to fully assess her employer. “If you see things that are going to hold you back from your greatest potential… don’t do it,” she said. Diestelmann added that she has another job lined up, which started in the new year.

Commenters expressed happiness that the content creator landed on her feet. But her storytime about led viewers to share their own workplace horror stories.

“Forced to be in office 3 days a week only to sit on virtual calls all day,” one viewer wrote.

“I gave a 1 week notice because my boss was bullying me,” another shared. “Came in the next day and she YELLED at me all day. I never went back.”

“I have to spend 2 hours a day in a car twice a week to sit in a cube on zoom all day,” a third person complained.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Diestelmann via TikTok comment.