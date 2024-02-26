‘Literally no amount’: Trump Jr. weighs in pharmaceutical element to Biden’s marriage—and doubts it’s even possible

President Joe Biden is said to regularly claim that the key to his long marriage is “good sex,” a remark that led Donald Trump Jr. to suggest that the commander-in-chief is incapable of getting erections.

An excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com from the upcoming book “American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden,” claims the 81-year-old leader has often angered his wife by joking about their sex life.

“He infuriates wife Jill by joking that the key to their 47-year marriage is ‘good sex,'” the article states. “The president gives that marital advice to aides ‘much to his wife’s chagrin…'”

Yet the reporting appeared to stir outrage from Trump Jr., who asserted in a post on X that the claim was part of an attempt to paint Biden as “young and vibrant.”

‘There’s literally no amount of Viagra on earth that’s going to give Joe Biden (who can barely walk without falling over) wood,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Just stop! The more desperate they become trying to make him seem young and vibrant the more obvious it is to everyone that he’s not up to any task!”

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 25, 2024



— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 25, 2024

The post from Trump Jr. has since been viewed more than 1.8 million times and has received an influx of mocking commentary from those questioning why Biden’s alleged sex life is of such a concern.

“You woke up thinking about Biden’s wood?” one user replied.

Many also noted that the president wasn’t the only Biden whose penis has caught the attention of Trump supporters. Nude photographs of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, have been a topic of widespread discussion among conservatives.

“10am and you’re posting about Joe Biden’s dick?” another asked. “What is with MAGA’s obsession with Biden boners?”

Many instead saw the debate as a perfect representation of America’s current political state.

“We are talking about the president of the United States’ penis and I want off this planet,” one user said.

— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) February 25, 2024

Unsurprisingly, many supporters of Biden issued similar criticisms back at Trump Jr. and his father.

“You’re effin’ gross,” another said. “Very hesitant to go there, but it’s not like your father is in any way representative of a physically fit and vigorous man in a healthy, satisfying marriage.”

— Chris DiLapi (Big Twelve Conference Supporter) (@cmdilapi) February 25, 2024

While Biden’s age and competency continues to be hotly debated, Trump Jr. may be the first to weigh in on the president’s ability to become sexually aroused.

Trump on more than one occasion has alluded to the size of his own penis in response to jokes about the size of his hands.