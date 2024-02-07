We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A former McDonald’s worker revealing secrets from when she worked there ( like not being allowed to fill up fry containers ), conspiracies that have popped up about Miley Cyrus’ bodyguard , Meta warning investors about Mark Zuckerberg’s “high risk” hobbies , and an explainer about NPC memes .

⚡ Today’s top stories

A former McDonald’s worker has sparked discussion after revealing “secrets” from her time working at the popular fast food chain.

➤ READ MORE

A video of Miley Cyrus walking alongside her bodyguard at the Grammy Awards launched a new conspiracy among some fans that he was secretly armed.

➤ READ MORE

Meta warned investors of the risks associated with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “high-risk” hobbies .

➤ READ MORE

👤 MEMES

NPC memes reveal that everyone just might be a background character

NPCs—or non-playable characters—and NPC memes, have been around since they became a video game staple .

➤ READ MORE

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Is Wendy Williams back? Fans praying for the queen of gossip’s return

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧼 A woman shopping at Walmart claims it took her 20 minutes to buy a box of soap since it was in a locked container in the store—which she alleges is a by-product of theft.

🍗 This man went viral after he caught Pizza Hut urging workers to “upsell” wings, desserts, and soda to customers .

💸 A TikToker is advising her audience to keep tabs on their bank statements after a discrepancy on hers sent her on a wild goose chase .

🥤 When it comes to fast food, customers question everything. A pair of customers at In-N-Out are questioning the truth behind the pink lemonade sold by the burger chain after learning what may—or may not—be behind the beverage’s rosy hue.

🚗 This woman says mechanics started working on her car with her inside of it, cranked her 10 feet in the air .

🍽️ One Cracker Barrel customer asked his TikTok followers how much they would tip a server after receiving bad service at a restaurant.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail .

DO YOU WORK FROM HOME ?

👋 Before you go

A Costco shopper posted a viral video showing the emergency food kits being offered in-store. Viewers say Costco knows something we don’t.

TikToker CharminglyFrugal (@charminglyfrugal) has reached over 4.3 million views and 164,000 likes on her video. She frequently uses her account with over 92,000 followers to post survival tips like how to make a fire starter, emergency go-bags, and preserve food.

CharminglyFrugal captioned her post, “Let’s check the prices at costco,” referring to emergency food kits.

Viewers in the comments section suggested that Costco selling emergency food packs hints at something else.

🎶 Now Playing: “Wendy Williams dancing to songs with iconic intros for 2 minutes straight” 🎶