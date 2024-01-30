‘The bank is charging people more’: Woman ‘double-checks’ her PNC bank statement, finds $80 discrepancy

A TikToker is advising her audience to keep tabs on their bank statements after a discrepancy on hers sent her on a wild goose chase.

Sara Holcomb (@Sara_Holcomb) recently decided to add up all of the transactions on her PNC bank statement to see if they matched the total provided at the end.

“And wouldn’t you know it, it came out to less than my statement,” she said in a video that has been viewed over 2.2 million times.

After checking it five times, Holcomb says she called up the bank, where the person she spoke with went over every single transaction on her statement with her, line by line, and claimed that they came up with the same total she was being given—while Holcomb herself continued to hit a number $80 lower.

“Even when I added up stuff outside of my statement balance that were things that have happened in the past few days that weren’t on my last balance, it still didn’t add up to the number that she gave me,” she says. “I said, ‘Chloe, what I think is that the bank is charging people more on their statement balance, thinking they’re not going to do the individual calculations every single month themselves and they’re just going to trust the bank.’”

Ultimately, the TikToker was told she had to go into a bank in person to resolve the situation—but when she showed up, she was told she had to make an appointment to go over her statement. While she was waiting 90 minutes for her appointment time, she called customer service two more times. Once, she spoke with someone who added up the items and agreed with her that the amount was wrong but was unhelpful in determining why, and the second time, the representative told her to refresh her statement page.

“I had to log out of the app and log back in. Now, suddenly, there are more charges on my statement,” Holcomb said in a follow-up video. “Mind you, this statement has been closed. These aren’t pending charges like everybody in the comments is saying. This is a statement. That doesn’t change. How did it change? Suddenly, it adds up.”

Despite her situation coming to a resolution, Holcomb says she’s glad she made the original video, as it prompted numerous comments from viewers alleging that banks—including PNC—had lost their money in the past and not resolved the situation, some of which she shared in her second video.

“So yes, we found the money, but it was quite suspicious. And I had to physically go to the location. They didn’t have time for me. Chloe lied. The second person saw what I was saying and put me on hold, and so I talked to somebody else, and then suddenly, it magically appears on my statement,” Holcomb recaps. “Yeah, I don’t trust the banks anymore. I think I am going to a credit union. Thank you to all the people who suggested it.”

