‘I don’t think I’m supposed to be up here’: Woman says mechanics started working on her car with her inside of it, cranked her 10 feet in the air

When mechanics work on your car, it’s usually expected for you to sit in the waiting room with a cold paper cup of coffee. It’s a rite of passage of sorts for new drivers, but things have changed a lot in 2024. Drivers, for instance, are able to stay in cars suspended ten feet in the air provided they have their seatbelt on.

That’s exactly what happened to Kellen Dreger (@kellendreger) in a video that has now amassed nearly a million views. Sitting in her car, Kellen went into detail about her current predicament. “So I just got off a night shift, and I got a wheel change at eight o’clock, and, like, I’m not an electrician or anything, but I don’t think I’m supposed to be up here,” she said, as the camera panned to the ant-sized mechanics out the window. “I’m, like, 10 feet in the air.”

@kellendreger Can someone confirm or deny in the comments plz ♬ original sound – Kellen Dreger

Commenters couldn’t get over the hilarity of the situation, with one writing, “I would’ve totally beeped and scared them.”

“I’m not a pilot but I know you’re not supposed to be at that altitude,” a second added.

Meanwhile, numerous other TikTok users shared similar stories. “I’ve been to a garage that lifted us up, whole family in the car,” one shared. “They did this to me and i started to panic, rolled [the] window down and begged them to put me on the ground,” another confessed.

But did Kellen ever get out? Luckily, she did. In response to one commenter, who said they’d be “so embarrassed” by the scenario they’d “keep quiet until they put me down,” Kellen remarked that this was “exactly what [she] did.” If only we were a fly on the wall for that conversation. Kellen didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

This isn’t the first time a mechanic shop has gone viral on TikTok. Genuine Automotive, a Texas-based mechanic shop, sparked debate on the app after revealing what they deem to be the most common scam: mechanics offering you a free diagnosis if you do the repair with them. “What they do is they basically roll that diagnostic hour of labor or however many hours into the repair to where you’re still paying for it,” a mechanic named Dwayne explained.