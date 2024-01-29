‘People stealing soap?’: Walmart shopper says it took her 20 minutes to buy bar of Dove soap since it was in locked container

A woman shopping at Walmart claims it took her 20 minutes to buy a box of soap since it was in a locked container in the store—which she alleges is a by-product of theft.

The video documenting the soap in a plastic container at the register comes from creator Unicorn Trucker (@gastricsleevegranny). It went up on TikTok on Jan. 15 and has attracted more than 14,000 views as of Monday.

She initially identifies herself as being in a Walmart in Dallas, identifying the Texas store at 7401 Samuell Blvd. in the comments as the specific location. She then reports, “They take it out of a locked case, put it in a case, and take it to the register.”

The video shows the box of Dove soaps trapped in a plastic container waiting to get rung up, with an on-screen caption reading, “It took me 20 minutes to purchase soap.”

Comments to the video echoed the creator’s concern about the state of things.

“When I worked at CVS the amount of open soap, Pads and Deodorant packages we would find,” one remarked.

@gastricsleevegranny People acts hurt others. I was told they steal soap, body wash and toothpaste in Dallas Walmarts that they have to be locked in a case. it took me 20 minutes to purchase soap.

Unicorn Trucker replied, “I can imagine. Times are hard for everyone but it doesn’t make it right to steal.”

“Cincinnati Walmart they walk you to the registers with items that’s locked up,” another wrote.

“Thank the shoplifters for this!” one exclaimed.

“Not drugs anymore it soap,” another observed.

Someone else, “That’s what happens when people are always stealing!!!!!”

There’s at least anecdotal evidence floating around to support this theory. A WDPE-TV story from September noted, “Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are asking for help finding the woman caught on camera stealing a shopping cart full of laundry detergent from a Walmart” in late August.

But someone else had another theory as to why items like this needed an extra layer of protection.

“I seen this and my little Walmart and I turn around [and] walked out,” one opined. That person then remarked, “It’s all from your capitalism and inflation nothing to do with me I’m not supporting y’all anymore.”

