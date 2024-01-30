‘You’ll have happy people on the phone and the calls won’t be back-to-back’: Work-from-home staffer shows easy remote job you should apply to

While there are a lot of clear-cut benefits to working from home, there’s only so much eliminating a commute to the office and the hassles associated with it can do to improve your job.

If your vocation is, by definition, stressful and filled with repetitive tasks that you dread doing then congratulations: you have a miserable job you get to hate from the comfort of your own home.

And if you’re looking to transition into a work-from-home position, one industry that’s fairly easy to break into is as a customer representative for a call center or business that requires live agents to speak with people over the phone. The issue, however, is that depending on the industry you’re working in, you may find yourself stressed out after dealing with persistent, back-to-back phone calls with clients who are very, very upset.

However, a TikTok user named Melanie (@cocinaconpepito) says she’s got just the type of industry folks who want to work from home should be looking to get into: insurance—and one type in particular. In a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 976,000 views, she urges folks to try and get insurance customer service rep jobs in companies that deal with providing plans for “toys.” Stuff like motorcycles, boats, ATVs, Jet Skis—the types of things that folks with disposable income would purchase.

Because it’s kind of hard to be angry on the phone when you’re discussing the type of coverage you’re going to get on a speed boat you’ll be using to speed through Myrtle Beach while blasting Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird.”

Melanie begins her video by stating that her recommendations don’t extend to massive insurance providers or the types of plans that people have to purchase on things that are vital to their existence.

“All I’m saying is y’all need to be in insurance. Like it sounds boring and it honestly is boring,” she prefaces. “But trust me you need to be in insurance. But not just any insurance, let me…hold on, I’ll put you on right now. I don’t mean like State Farm, Geico, Progressive, no no no no. You don’t want that type of negativity in your life, OK? Negativity, we don’t want it. All that’s gonna give you is back-to-back calls and stress and like, loss of hair.”

She then begins to divulge the secrets of taking fewer calls as a work-from-home customer service representative, calls that Melanie describes as very low-stress. “What you want to do is find companies that specifically insure toys. And when I say toys…boats, yachts, jet skis, motorcycles, stuff like that. ATVs. Because these are the type of people that have money to buy insurance,” she explains. “They had money to buy a toy, they had money to buy a boat, they had money to buy a motorcycle, they have the money to buy the insurance.”

Melanie notes that the customer’s excitement about their “new toy” makes them all the more eager to get the insurance—and more pleasant for her to deal with.

“And they’re happy to get the insurance. Because they’re excited they got this new toy, you know?” she says. “And then in return, the quality of your calls will be better. You’ll have happy people on the phone and the calls won’t be back to back. Because let’s face it, not a lot of us can afford to buy these nice things. Plus nine times out of ten you get to work from home, so…”

Numerous viewers responded to Melanie’s post and said that they, too, approve of her message while offering up some suggestions of their own. One user wrote, “This or corporate insurance! I work in cyber and it’s from home and I’m an underwriting asst so I never have to talk to brokers or clients.”

Another person echoed this sentiment, writing, “Commercial insurance too! Love dealing with business owners rather than regular people that don’t want to pay their premiums.”

It seems that commercial insurance brokering is the way to go if you want a high-paying job that allows you to work from home. A further commenter suggested, “Commercial account manager for a broker…hands down best job ever and with experience you make 100k+ – wfh with my newborn.”

Still, some insurance reps in the comments said, regardless of the type of insurance they work in, they take barely any calls while working from the comfort of their abode. As one viewer wrote, “I’m in insurance I go the whole day with only …3 calls and they are ALWAYS in a great mood.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Melanie via TikTok comment for further information.