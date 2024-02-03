We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We’ve got something exciting for you today. Eagle-eyed readers may have been reading and watching our “Meme History” series at the Daily Dot (we know a lot of you have been enjoying them!) So that got us thinking… why not make “Meme History” a weekly column for readers like you, that way you get to read it before everyone else? So now, you can look forward to new “Meme History” columns (and videos!) on Saturdays. Scroll down below to take a look.

Our top stories today are about: A disgusting Starbucks cold brew machine that went viral, a baffling viral claim that it is “scientifically impossible” to cross the Atlantic ocean , a notorious ransomware gang threatening to release classified documents from numerous U.S. intelligence agencies, and DoorDashers claiming that the company is withholding bonuses for completing orders during a snowstorm.

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

An image of a dirty and moldy Starbucks cold brew machine has baffled members of the r/starbucks Reddit community after an employee said she returned from a two-week break to find it that way.

Sailors and history enthusiasts on X were baffled by a bizarre claim from a poster that it’s impossible to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

The notorious ransomware gang is threatening to release classified and top secret documents from numerous U.S. intelligence agencies, including the FBI, after allegedly breaching a technology company.

DoorDash holds a net worth of $43 billion and has become one of the leading food-delivery services in the industry. So why are the workers claiming their bonuses are being withheld?

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: The long and storied history of wolf memes on the internet, from ‘courage wolf’ to ’emo wolves’

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

👋 Before you go

Complaining about your job is something tons of people do. However, fewer are lucky enough to complain to someone who will offer them $100,000 to quit. One TikToker walks viewers through the journey this offer took her through.

In a viral video, Makeena Prey (@makeenapreystudios) says that while at a happy hour with her co-workers in Austin, Texas, she met a guy who was interested in her. After expressing to him how much she hated her job, the guy offered her the money, and apparently, he was very serious about it, Prey says.

The story doesn’t end there. Prey says he reached out to her on LinkedIn, and they went on a date shortly after. She adds that though they didn’t see each other for a long time after that, they kept in touch, and he would constantly invite her to meet him for trips. After a while, Prey said, “Eff it,” quit her job, and went on a trip with the guy, she says.

The video has over 4,000 likes and 75,000 views.