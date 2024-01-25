‘You did him a favor by leaving’: Woman blocks date after he asks her to protect his drink while he uses the bathroom

One woman is catching heat online after ditching a date because he asked her for a quick favor.

TikToker Winta Zesu (@wintazesu) uploaded a quick clip of herself standing outside the men’s bathroom waiting for her date with a caption that elicited instantaneous backlash.

“Pov: Your date made you wait outside the bathroom to hold his drink and wait so you blocked him and left,” the on-screen caption read.

Zesu appears to have deleted the video.

Nevertheless, TikToker Joey Swoll (@thejoeyswoll) shared the clip with his viewers along with his own take before it disappeared from the internet.

The video racked up more than 7.7 million views and over 8,000 comments. Most of them were incredibly critical of the woman’s actions.

“You did him a favor by leaving,” Swoll captioned the video.

Several viewers agreed with Joey and thought the woman’s behavior was unfair and harsh.

“Someone asking you to watch their drink or bag is a compliment / display of trust,” one viewer wrote.

“‘Made her wait outside?'” a second asked. “What, did she want to go in and hold it for him?”

Many said there was a double standard because Zesu would’ve likely expected her date to do the favor for her had the roles been reversed.

“What’s crazy is she would expect a man to do the same thing for her,” user Rootin Tootin commented.

Zesu uploaded another version of the same clip to another TikTok profile (@winta_zesu).

She wrote that she “dodged a bullet” by ditching her date, but commenters doubled down on their position that she was wrong.

“He’s the one that dodged the bullet,” user Crystal wrote.

“IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM HE DODGED THE BULLET,” another viewer agreed.

For some, it is unclear whether Zesu’s content is serious or manufactured and intentionally cringe-worthy for clicks.

“Plot twist: she recorded some stranger walking in the bathroom for a TikTok,” user Casey commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Winta Zesu by TikTok direct message and Joey Swoll by email for comment.