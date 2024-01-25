‘It looks like a front desk at the hotel‘: Man says McDonald’s needs to be drive-thru only after in-store experience changed

A TikTok creator is calling out McDonald’s push to modernize its restaurants, claiming such moves are making the fast-food chain devoid of personality.

In a TikTok video posted Sunday, creator @rawcritix shared his frustrations with his 30,000-plus followers. As of Wednesday, the video has been viewed more than 90,000 times.

He captioned the video: “McDonald’s, who hurt you?”

At the beginning of the video, he recommended that McDonald’s just become a drive-thru operation if it’s no longer going to have the same amenities it had in the past.

“This was the first thing I walked into,” he said, showing a picture of self-order kiosk for customers to use. “Look at just the lifelessness of this. No, that’s not a video game portal. … The first thing you see are these modern-day, AI-looking computer things.”

He also mentioned there were little to no chairs in the restaurant he recently went to. To further prove his point, he then showed an older photo of what McDonald’s dining rooms used to look like.

“You would walk into those doors, you have a clear pathway to the counter, you have a whole section where everybody can go sit down and eat. It was very welcoming. It just looks inviting,” he said.

Other photos the TikToker showcased from the updated McDonald’s included a sterile looking counter for those who wanted to order via a cashier. Also, the kitchen was blocked off from customers.

“How uninviting does this look? This looks like they just f****** gave up.”

“You knew it was gangster back in the day when it was a black background instead of the digital ones,” he continued. “You can see them making McFlurries right behind you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s and @rawcritix via email for further information.

Another spotlighted photo of a present-day McDonald’s showed bare, grey walls devoid of a soda and condiment station. The creator also mentioned there was limited seating, and what was available was uncomfortable. He continued to reminisce about the days when McDonald’s had PlayStations and a play area for children. According to Mashed, the need to “modernize and streamline services” at McDonald’s is what led to the disappearance of the play areas.

“Between 2000 and 2015 alone, fast food services increased by 20%, and they only continue to increase each year,” Mashed reported. “In order to keep up, chains like McDonald’s cut back in areas like play places and seating, and instead expanded mobile ordering, increased the number of drive-thru lanes available, and improved technology.”

In 2018, Forbes reported that “as of 2020, self-service ordering kiosks will be implemented at all U.S. McDonald’s locations.”

“This is happening everywhere, not just places like McDonalds,” @rawcritix said. “Everywhere you go they’re taking what used to be fun about things and turning it into this big, just corporate box looking bull****.”