‘Why can’t things like this happen to me’: Woman says ‘random guy’ offered her $100,000 to quit her job. She does something unexpected

Complaining about your job is something tons of people do. However, fewer are lucky enough to complain to someone who will offer them $100,000 to quit. One TikToker walks viewers through the journey this offer took her through.

In a viral video, Makeena Prey (@makeenapreystudios) says that while at a happy hour with her co-workers in Austin, Texas, she met a guy who was interested in her. After expressing to him how much she hated her job, the guy offered her the money, and apparently, he was very serious about it, Prey says.

The story doesn’t end there. Prey says he reached out to her on LinkedIn, and they went on a date shortly after. She adds that though they didn’t see each other for a long time after that, they kept in touch, and he would constantly invite her to meet him for trips. After a while, Prey said, “Eff it,” quit her job, and went on a trip with the guy, she says.

The video has over 4,000 likes and 75,000 views.

Prey says she ended up dating the man for a year; however, she adds that she never took the money from him.

“I never felt right accepting it!” she says in a comment. Funny enough, she also mentioned that not taking the money was one of her “biggest regrets” in a separate comment.

“I had a similar situation once, I learned a lot but wouldn’t do it again,” one commenter says. “There is a reason that men like that do that.”

“What happy hour did you meet him at?” another asks. “Trying to find men like this lol.”

While Prey does not share too many details about her relationship with the “random guy” in the video, she does tell viewers about what she learned from him and their relationship. According to Prey, the man seemed really adventurous, confident, and hard-working, which made a lasting impact on her.

“He was always such a risk taker and didn’t have, like, any fear of failure, fear of success,” she says. “He had, like, the utmost belief in himself, and it all reigned true throughout his entire career. … Like, when they say you should surround yourself with people who have the lifestyle that you desire or have accomplished the things that you wanna accomplish or [are] working towards it—because you really do start to absorb the mindset and start to behave like those people. So yeah, he really taught me that calculated risks are necessary sometimes in order to get what you want and achieve your goals.”

Although she didn’t take the $100,000 from the man, she did learn a valuable lesson.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Prey for comment via TikTok direct message.