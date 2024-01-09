We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: An Amazon delivery driver leaving a customer’s package in a tree , how a warning about a “very sophisticated” scam went viral, the Daily Dot’s “Meme History” video series deep-diving on the iconic “Distracted Boyfriend” meme , and how conspiracy theorists can’t decide whether to support comedian Jim Gaffigan made a joke about pedophiles during the Golden Globe Awards.

⚡ Today’s top stories

An Amazon delivery driver left a customer’s package in a tree after throwing it—and missing the intended delivery spot.

Scammers are becoming more clever, finding new and elaborate ways to steal your money. A man issued a public service announcement about a new Zelle scam after he almost fell victim to it .

While many memes evolve slowly, the ‘Distracted Boyfriend’ meme seemed destined for instant fame . You can watch the latest in the Daily Dot’s “Meme History” video series here .

Conspiracy theorists can’t decide whether to support Jim Gaffigan after the comedian joked about pedophiles in Hollywood during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Why a TikTok filter telling people what mental health diagnosis they look like bolsters stigmas

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌮 For those wondering if there’s a Taco Bell floating restaurant , the answer is yes—though the word “floating” is doing a lot of work here.

🍳 A server revealed her brunch horror story through a skit after some customers tried to order scrambled eggs at a restaurant.

🥪 A TikToker went viral with her latest video showing the remains of a sandwich made in an unusual place… the aisles of Target .

🚗 “Somebody tell me, how is this legal?” one car owner asks in a viral video. “How can Geico raise my insurance from $289 to $436 without me getting into an accident or speeding tickets, anything?”

💵 A server’s video about three common misconceptions customers have about tipping culture has gone viral, causing many to debate who bears responsibility for such a culture in the U.S.

💍 One bride-to-be was shocked by the shoddy workmanship of a mall goldsmith and took to social media with her story, including that the jeweler aged her engagement ring “100 years” in just 30 minutes.

📱 A woman has gone viral for posting a video blasting her Uber driver for demanding a $150 fee to return her phone .

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

📝 Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER APPLIED FOR A JOB ON LINKEDIN ?

👋 Before you go

Ham radio enthusiast and serial radio scanner Mister Twister (@mister_twister_55) has been enthralling TikTok with a series of eavesdropping videos where he camps out in business parking lots and finds the walkie-channel employees are using.

This allows him to listen in on conversations—in one viral clip, he documents some correspondence between Chick-fil-A employees, providing a glimpse into the hectic, and often wholesome employee exchanges while performing their job duties.

The radio expert is at it again, and this time he’s managed to tune his frequencies to a line used by employees at a Kohl’s retail location who had an eventful day: everything from folks going into labor, crestfallen customers misplacing a bunch of holiday cash, and a shopper who really just wants to find a Foot Locker.

“Kohl’s did not disappoint, oh my God,” a robotic voice narration says at the start of the video.

