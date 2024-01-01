‘How is this legal?’: Man says Geico raised insurance from $289 to $436 for no reason

According to Car and Driver, car insurance rates are calculated using a variety of factors, including the type of vehicle, one’s driving history, how many miles they typically drive, and more.

However, some have questioned the measurements used to determine these prices, especially given recent increases in car insurance rates across the country. Per the Washington Post, average premiums for car insurance have increased by 17% in the last year. Some states have experienced even more substantial rises, with Colorado witnessing a 53% year-over-year increase and Florida having an 88% increase in premiums over the same period.

One person questioning these rates has recently sparked discussion after posting a video about his car insurance rates on TikTok. In a clip with over 356,000 views, TikTok user Joshua (@kroysplace) says that his Geico rates increased by over 50%.

“Somebody tell me, how is this legal?” he asks in the video. “How can Geico raise my insurance from $289 to $436 without me getting into an accident or speeding tickets, anything?”

“Look at that, $289 to $436. Somebody explain this to me,” he adds. “This is crazy. Geico is out of control.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Joshua added, “Geico has not said anything about the video I posted and the explanation they gave me for raising my rates was too many accidents in my area. I got my insurance to go down by changing my policy so I will not be paying $436 but now I have a higher deductible and not as much coverage as I had before.”

In the comments section, users complained about their increasing car insurance prices and the perceived lack of reason for these rate hikes.

“They increased my insurance and never had an accident!” exclaimed a commenter. “I thought it was supposed to get cheaper the older I get.”

“Mine almost double because I’ve falling into hardship and my credit dropped,” offered another. “like what the h*** does my credit have to do with my driving?”

“I’ve never had an accident or gotten a ticket,” shared a third. “They doubled my rate because of my area code!!!!”

Other users revealed the methods they’ve allegedly used to decrease their policy premiums.

“Mines doubled with Allstate, went to Progressive it was less than my old Allstate. Now I get new insurance every 6 months,” stated a user.

“I hop insurance every 6 months,” echoed a second.

“Yall need to look into insurance agencies… best thing i did. Example… here in NJ i was paying $120 every 2 MONTHS!!!!!!!!” shared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Geico.