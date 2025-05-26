“Every time I come here”: Amazon delivery driver shows the “Nothing Bundt Cake method” to get free cake

If you’re a delivery driver who loves Nothing Bundt Cakes, this Amazon worker has a sweet trick to scoring a free cake.

While sitting in his van at the Nothing Bundt Cakes parking lot, Amazon driver @packageslanger tells over 281,000 viewers, “Today, I’m gonna put y’all on game on the Nothing Bundt Cake method.”

He says the first step is finding a nearby Nothing Bundt Cakes on the delivery route.

“If you got a delivery for it, it’s foolproof,” he says. “But if you don’t have a delivery, let me show you what you need to do.”

Then the content creator rummages through his van and pulls out a package.

“I’m gonna take a package, any package, and gonna act like you’re in the wrong location. I’m gonna say the wrong suite number,” @packageslanger shares. “Hopefully, they ask me, ‘Do I want a free cake?’”

The Nothing Bundt Cakes method in action

According to the Amazon driver, this tactic has guaranteed him a free dessert every visit.

“I could pay for a cake, but every time I come here, they give me a free cake. So, why not?” he says, climbing out of his van and walking toward the building. “I don’t have a delivery for them, but I’m gonna act like I do.”

When he enters the store, he greets a worker and asks, “Is this?”

He then stops himself before glancing down at the package’s listed address. “Oh, no. I think this is wrong. Is this V?” he starts.

A worker cuts him off, saying, “No, we’re 160.”

The content creator acknowledges mistake, and then requests water.

His plan worked.

“Do you want cake?” the worker offers.

Smiling widely at the camera, the content creator leaves with a snickerdoodle cake. “And that there is how you do it,” @packageslanger concludes.

Viewers rush to buy Prime vests

Viewers joked that they are going to impersonate an Amazon delivery worker to get free cake, too.

“Bout to grab my old prime vest and my own [expletive] package,” one viewer remarked.

“Not me ordering an Amazon vest off eBay,” another echoed.

However, a couple of alleged former Nothing Bundt Cake workers explained why they hand out free cake.

“When I worked there we were allowed to give out 5 free bundlets a day. We chose to who & sometimes we could give up to 10 out. Especially if someone was a new customer or polite,” one user explained.

“They give those things out like napkins i used to work there and take a whole bag home every night,” a second stated.

Does Nothing Bundt Cakes hand out free cakes?

Although customers can receive a free cake on their birthday via the rewards program, there is no official information about employees being able to randomly give out free cakes. However, employees say they sometimes hand out free items or give discounts at their own discretion. For example, one Chipotle customer received a discount on his order for complimenting an employee. According to The Taste of Home, Trader Joe’s employees can give out free bouquets on a customer’s birthday.

So, be kind to employees, and do not expect anything. Sometimes, they will reward you.

The Daily Dot reached out to @packageslanger via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Nothing Bundt Cakes via email.

