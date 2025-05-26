Jason Derulo’s fans noticed a bizarre AI image of Rihanna and Chris Brown posted by the artist’s verified Facebook profile. Some pointed out that the artist may not know about the controversial image on his account.

Additionally, Derulo is known for his internet hijinks and has been the subject of silly internet memes himself.

Why did Jason Derulo’s account post an AI image?

The AI image, posted on Saturday, showed Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky standing side by side.

Rihanna, who recently announced her third pregnancy, smiles at singer Chris Brown in the AI photo. Brown held a wrapped gift and appeared to speak to Rihanna. Fans pointed out that Brown was arrested and convicted of assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

The grammatically incorrect caption read, “Chris Brown went to Rihanna gender revealed party.”

Does he know about the AI image?

Between the odd caption and the insensitive image, several Redditors suspect that Derulo didn’t post it himself.

“Was he hacked? This actually seems like the thing a hacker would do,” one wrote.

“If he had posted it, it would have been removed within the hour with a half-hearted apology saying he was hacked with a new music announcement,” another suggested.

“This is just like the stupid ragebait s**t hackers post. If not, he’s dead to me,” a third added.

However, others suspected Derulo “leased” his account to earn money from viral post promotion.

“A lot of over-the-hill artists sell off their social media profiles to businesses who just use it to post clickbait and ads. This looks just like that,” a commenter said.

“It’s the lowest form of promotion, never mind the fact that it messes up people’s feeds with the lack of relevancy,” another wrote.

“I don’t think celebrities use Facebook pages anymore lol. I’ve seen a lot of weird AI s**t regularly posted on washed-up celebrities’ FB pages,” a third joked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jason Derulo’s representation for comment.

