“All they had to do was give u a refund”: Customer places pizza order with Domino’s. She gets charged more than $7,000

What started as a $72 pizza order from Domino’s turned into a financial ordeal for a Toronto woman. She claims the pizza company overcharged her more than $7,000—and she is having no luck resolving it.

The story in question comes from creator Naya (@nayasakr_). She posted a nearly 9-minute video chronicling her saga. Her clip has received over 506,000 views since Tuesday morning.

She says that on March 30 (a Sunday), she paid for her $72.53 order online through the Domino’s Pizza website. Naya says she didn’t pay anything in person. She also claims that she got calls on Saturday and Monday, not specifying which dates, from Domino’s but didn’t respond to either.

“I thought Domino’s was calling to ask me how the pizza was, if I enjoyed the food, whatever, so I didn’t call them back,” she relays. “Then I check my email, and I see an email that says that I’m over my credit limit. I thought that was weird, because I had recently paid off my credit card, and I hadn’t really made any big purchases since then. So I check my bank account, and that’s when I see that Domino’s took $7,253 instead of $72.53.”

Who can help her?

After meeting with initial indifference from Domino’s, Naya says she contacted her bank, Scotiabank, to address the dispute. She says the Domino’s manager also called back to allege that the store hadn’t received its $72.

Despite registering her complaint with her bank, she says she felt compelled to pay the massive credit card bill since she was over her limit and was worried about credit score implications.

“It’s been 50 days at this point,” she says in the video, with mounting frustration. “Fifty days. Every time I call, they say there are still no updates. Hasn’t been looked into yet, whatever. There’s only one person at Scotiabank now, thank God, which I only found last week, who’s kind of trying to help me. But he called me on Friday and told me that, ‘I’m calling you because I promised I would. And I promised I would give you an update. The update is that there is no update.’”

More details

In a follow-up video, she fills in additional details.

“Basically, they said the dispute takes 30 to 60 to 90 days,” she notes. “So I thought when I sent the email with all the attachments and everything on April 1, they were looking into it. I didn’t want to call every single day and ask for an update. So they said it could take up to 90 days. So at the 30-day mark, I called for an update again. I didn’t call to ask if it’s been resolved.

“I understand they have to follow a process,” she continues. Naya says she “was just asking for an update.”

“And that’s when they told me that they hadn’t even been able to look into it yet because they’re missing documentation from you, which I thought was really unprofessional, really annoying, because at that point, I had already lost 30 days where I thought they were looking into it. Those 30 days were wasted,” she says.

What to do if this happens to you

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, there are several steps to take if you have a credit card dispute.

First, let the credit card company know right away that you have a charge that needs attention.

Then, per the agency’s guidance, “To protect your rights you must also send a written billing error notice to the card company within 60 calendar days after the charge appeared on your statement. After receiving the notice, the company has 30 days to send you a letter confirming they received your billing dispute, unless they’ve completed required billing error resolution procedures within that time. Be sure to keep copies for your records. Write down the dates you make follow-up calls and keep this information together in a file.”

It also adds that if you’ve paid the charge, you can still dispute it. But, it says, “You probably won’t get the money back until the credit card company has decided that you were right.”

What people think

People viewing the video were aghast on Naya’s behalf.

“Why on earth would you pay?” one opined. “That was the first mistake you made. They will drag this out for eternity. Let people learn that [you] never ever pay your disputed card amount.”

“Why wasn’t 7k for PIZZA flagged as fraud on the bank’s end?” observed another. “This is insane; please talk to news stations!”

“The fact Domino’s still wanted $72 from you after taking $7200 from you is wild,” said someone else.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Naya via as well as to Domino’s and Scotiabank via email.

