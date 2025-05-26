“OK, I need to buy that”: Driver gets blinded by high-beam lights behind him. Then he gets back at them using this trick

A driver who flashed their high beams was hit with an act of instant, unexpected revenge.

Featured Video

It’s not hard to be zen and at one with the universe in a peaceful situation. But put the Dalai Lama in some light road congestion behind a Nissan Altima driver. It probably won’t take long for him to forget who Buddha even is.

Road rage often brings out the worst in people. But instead of wigging out, this driver took another approach.

Calculated, cold-blooded revenge. And thanks to social media’s endless spool of brain rot content, this TikToker captured their vengeance on camera.

Advertisement

User @monster250f uploaded a recording of a white truck tailing a black pickup during a night drive. They narrate the evening’s events, telling users to wait for their high beams to come on.

Blinded by the light

Fewer things are more infuriating for a commuter than having their eyeballs stunned by glaring headlamps. In fact, modern LED auto lights are so piercing that drivers have called for them to be banned.

So when someone rolls up behind you and blasts their high beams, they’re likely doing it on purpose. Rather than getting angry, the black pickup in Monster’s video got even.

Advertisement

Take a look at their revenge in action below:

Following the white truck’s engagement of its beams, the black pickup initiates some illumination of its own. Outfitted to the back of their vehicle are two dazzling bright lights.

Surprisingly, the white truck maintains the same speed for the duration of the short video. But there have been other instances of folks utilizing this same technique in different scenarios.

Advertisement

Johnny Law

In another viral instance, one Toyota Prius driver proved that speed isn’t needed to outrun the cops. Motor Biscuit reported that someone behind the wheel of the popular hybrid utilized a 100-lumen light to blind authorities.

The video shows what appears to be dash cam footage of a car chase from a police officer’s perspective. A few seconds into the video, a hand can be seen emerging from the Prius’ driver’s side window.

In the person’s hand is a light that, when turned out, completely blinds the officer’s vision. The cop audibly reacts, and when the light is finally gone, so is the Prius.

Advertisement

Some YouTube commenters who responded to the clip were stunned by the Prius driver’s ingenuity. “After hundreds of years of police chases, no one has ever thought about this. What a pioneer,” one penned.

Another highlighted how the car must’ve subverted the officer’s expectations. Because a fuel-efficient swoop hatch isn’t what first comes to mind when you’re thinking of a getaway car.

“Blacked out Charger? Nah Blacked out Corvette? Nah bro Basic trim Prius with the light of heaven? Absolutely,” they said.

Advertisement

“Light and Death”

As gratifying as it may be to some to see the black pick-up dish up some reverse high beam revenge, the practice can be deadly. A Virginia law firm uploaded a detailed blog post delineating the dangers of improper headlight usage.

And unfortunately, it’s a prevalent phenomenon. According to the Department of Transportation, 85% of drivers use their high beams improperly. In fact, there are many instances where switching them on can actually decrease visibility for the driver. If it’s foggy out, for instance, the beams will reflect off it, resulting in limited road sight.

Furthermore, the law firm goes on to state that drivers can “blind…oncoming traffic” with high beams. Which is what vindictive drivers hope for whilst tailing vehicles for whatever slight they thought they were on the receiving end of.

Advertisement

Additionally, engaging high beams can also contribute to drivers’ “misjudging distance,” the same firm says. And utilizing these beams against someone is often construed as a sign of aggression.

Subsequently, using them can ultimately contribute to road rage. And there are plenty of examples as to how seemingly innocuous interactions can escalate into violent and even fatal encounters.

So while it’s easy to get worked up because everyone else on the road is a “should’ve-been-an-abortion” on wheels, getting retaliation will just make things worse. Not to mention that pretty much every state has its own laws and ordinances on road rage and aggressive driving.

You may want to get back at someone for driving poorly, but there are legal ramifications for negatively indulging that impulse.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @monster250f via TikTok comment for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.