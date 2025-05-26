“Even the hourly managers were doing it”: Topgolf server shares what some workers would do if a customer paid in cash

Over the years, countless servers have gone viral after sharing their behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the job.

For example, one internet user revealed the game that she and other Texas Roadhouse servers play while working a shift. Another server, this one from Cracker Barrel, detailed the tricks she would pull on customers to cover for mistakes at the restaurant.

Now, a former server at Topgolf has the internet talking after revealing her own secrets from the job, including one that has viewers shocked.

What did this server do at Topgolf?

In her video, which currently has over 26,000 views, TikTok user Keilani (@keilani.olivia) reveals the “alleged” things she “did as a server at Topgolf that I definitely should not have done.”

First, she says that, as a server, she didn’t want to pay for food while she was on the clock. However, Topgolf did not give her free meals, and so, she would “just ring under the food I wanted to eat under my tables.”

“Then I would intercept the food runners before I got to the table and be like, ‘You know what? I’ll just bring it to the table,’” Keilani recalls. “Then I’d skip on over to the break room and eat whatever food I got, and then I’d get the manager to comp it off for me.”

Second, she says that, if it was slow and she wanted to go home, she figured out a way to make the computer systems crash so she “wouldn’t get sat and I could get cut.”

Next, Keilani reveals that she never learned the differences between the colors of beer and, if a group ordered multiple kinds of beer, she would simply leave all of the beers on the table and depart.

“They never asked me which beer was which because they were so invested in the golf,” she states.

Finally, Keilani states that if a group ordered a kids’ drink, she would simply provide a full-sized drink, even though she’d only charge for a kids’ drink.

“You think my lazy [expletive] is gonna go back to give you 20 refills on that tiny [expletive] cup?” she says. “No, I’m not doing that. I’m just gonna give you the big thing and then you’re not gonna even ask for one refill.”

However, these were not the practices that caused the most controversy.

How did these Topgolf servers make extra money?

While Keilani says she never did this herself, she claims that it was common for servers at her Topgolf location to steal a little money for themselves from customers who paid in cash.

“If somebody paid their bill in cash, servers would comp off things before they ring in the cash, and then they would just pocket the extra cash,” Keilani explains. “So if somebody’s bill was $100 and they took off a $10 entree, they would just pocket that $10.”

Although Keilani says she was shocked by the discovery that servers were doing this, she notes that it was common amongst servers.

“Even the hourly managers were doing it,” she shares. “Apparently I was just not in the loop, and everyone was doing it.”

Keilani may not have been aware of the practice, but it’s fairly common in the industry. For example, one user on Reddit said that when a customer paid in cash, they would apply a 50% employee discount and pocket the difference.

Servers who are caught doing this are likely to be fired and, depending on the amount of money that has been provably taken over time, could face criminal proceedings.

“That last one happens at lots of places for sure.”

In the comments section, while many users were taken aback by these revelations, others claimed that they had seen some or all of these practices before.

“A server at my job got fired for pocketing cash payments. He stole over $6000 in like three months,” wrote a user.

“Giving kids full cups is so real,” shared another. “We’d give them the foam to-go cups unless they were LITTLE little and they wouldn’t be able to drink it all.”

“Yeah that last one happens at lots of places for sure, definitely a lot of places I have worked at… allegedly,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Topgolf and Keilani via email.



