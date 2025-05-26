“This might be 5 pounds”: P. Terry’s customer shows how to order secret menu item the “P. Scary”

A P. Terry’s customer is bringing some well-deserved attention to a little-known secret menu item of the Austin-based burger chain—the “P. Scary.” And the ginormous burger is just as intimidating (in the best way possible) as it sounds.

Posted by the Explore Austin Texas (@exploreatx) TikTok account, the clip shows a P. Terry’s drive-thru customer asking about the P. Scary.

What’s in the P. Scary?

You won’t find the P. Scary on the official P. Terry’s menu. It’s a secret menu burger that consists of a whopping four beef patties. It’s layered with four American cheese slices, two orders of bacon, grilled onions, jalapeños, special sauce, mustard, and extra pickles.

When the worker lists what the burger consists of, the customer responds, “Wow. OK, cool. … I’m excited to try.” He thanks the worker for his guidance and orders a P. Scary.

In his video, which has 267,000 views, the customer features the “grand reveal,” which he says he paid about $12 for.

“It’s huge. … Look at that. I mean, I might get this every single time now. Secret menu item unlocked. All I did was just ask nicely,” he says.

He refers to the burger as a “grenade” and guesses that it’s roughly 5 pounds.

He then does a taste test for the account’s 78,000 followers.

“First bite. Let’s see how it goes. Oh my. The jalapeños, I mean, they kick,” he says. “It’s good. It’s just got something else to it that it is truly scary, and I would truly recommend you getting this.”

Is this a real secret menu item?

The P. Scary has been around for years. The burger was first introduced in 2013. At the time, the burger was only available for a limited time and cost customers around $8.

It eventually transitioned into a secret menu item that you can order anytime.

While you can order the P. Scary year-round, P. Terry’s wittily advertised the secret menu item during fitting times on social media—once on Instagram for Halloween of 2024 and once on Facebook for Friday the 13th.

“It’s always spooky szn when you order the P. Scary … Enjoy…if you dare…” the chain wrote on Instagram, showcasing a photo of the ginormous burger.

The promotions made the burger an official secret menu item—not one made up by customers to the bane of store workers.

