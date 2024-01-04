‘No more porch pirate worries’: Amazon driver places customer’s package in a tree

An Amazon delivery driver left a customer’s package in a tree after throwing it—and missing the intended delivery spot.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, photographer Heather Rowland (@__greensilk) shows a message she received from an Amazon delivery driver who delivered her package.

“I apologize for the placement of the package,” the driver wrote. “I was trying to toss it far in haha.”

Rowland shows that her package was stuck in a tree outside her apartment. By pulling on one of the branches and reaching high up, she was able to retrieve it.

On Thursday, Rowland’s video had almost 110,000 views on TikTok.

Commenters on Rowland’s video were surprised that the delivery driver didn’t take the package out of the tree and place it in a more convenient location.

“So they left it??” a commenter wrote.

Rowland shared in a comment of her own that there is a locked gate outside her apartment that the driver couldn’t get through.

“He was throwing it over the gate,” she shared.

Still, some commenters thought the driver’s actions were insufficient.

“They could have at least said where [the package was,]” a commenter said. “I wouldn’t even think to look in a tree.”

Another commenter said they would have asked for a refund if they had been in Rowland’s place.

On the bright side, one commenter noted that a package stuck in a tree is less likely to get stolen.

“No more porch pirate worries,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rowland via contact form.