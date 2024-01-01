‘Somebody made a whole sandwich in Target’: Customer finds makeshift sandwich station left behind by Target shopper

TikToker @Monique2real went viral with her latest video showing the remains of a sandwich made in an unusual place…the aisles of Target. The video has been viewed 1.3 million times and has over five thousand comments as of New Year’s Day.

The video opens with a clip of a Target aisle with toilet paper and tissues. In a cleared-off space on a shelf, Monique films the remnants of something that could typically be found on a kitchen counter around lunchtime. A bag of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread is spewed alongside an open bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheeto’s, a package of Kraft Singles, and deli meat ham.

“Not somebody made a whole sandwich in Target…. With the chips,” Monique remarks as she pans her camera across the mess.

“And they got them with Capri Sun,” she notes, the camera lingering on two crushed pouches, next to the box of Wild Cherry flavored juices.

“Oh my god… damn,” Monique exclaims, the crying laughing emoji shown via text overlay confirms the absurdity of the situation, as the video cuts.

Users shared their opinions in the comments section.

“A drive-by lunchable,” @gabthefab7 joked in the comments.

“I would have fixed me one too,” user @Amandabird28 remarked about the abandoned ingredients.

Other commenters schemed what ingredients they might add to the sandwich.

“Now excuse me what aisle is the mayo in” @valid_situation joked.

Some users emphasized the improvised meal.

“I’m telling u the struggle be real we desperate out here,” @ladychula_ wrote. “Times are hard,” another user agreed.

It’s true, the cost of groceries has risen by around 4.9% in 2023, according to an article on Forbes.

The ingredients come to around $20, according to Target’s Website. The popular retailer has been around since the 1960s but did not start selling groceries until 1995, according to an article on NASDAQ . Now, they are the 6th largest grocery retailer nationwide, with over 2,000 stores. Target can sell produce and pantry items alongside clothing, electronics, and other household staples. With all there is to shop at Target, some customers might just need a lunch break.

