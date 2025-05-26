AI videos can now generate audio, following the launch of Google’s Veo 3 video synthesis model on Tuesday. But one creepy AI video of actor Will Smith eating spaghetti has fans questioning how good the new tech is.

How accurate are the AI videos of Will Smith?

In 2023, fans created a horrifying video of a disfigured AI Smith munching on spaghetti using an earlier version of the tech.

obsessed w this AI generated video of will smith eating spaghetti pic.twitter.com/IUY3cnIcoZ — angela wheezy (@carpeangela) March 29, 2023

In the video, his face contorts unnaturally, and he shovels pasta with his hands. At one point, two Smiths appear and eat spaghetti together. There is no sound on the original video, but it went viral across the internet regardless.

An update earlier this year from user @bearlyai on X demonstrates the advances AI had made up to that point in January.

About a year apart between these “Will Smith Eating Spaghetti” videos. Wild progress and can’t believe this became the AI-generated video Turing Test. pic.twitter.com/65UONEXhzg — Bearly AI (@bearlyai) January 5, 2025

Internet reacts to the Google Veo 3 version

Google introduced its new video technology, Veo 3, at its annual I/O event last week. Soon after, feeds were inundated with AI-generated videos at a much higher quality than most people have seen before.

Using the original AI video as a benchmark, X user Javi Lopez decides to use his access to Veo 3 to generate a new video of Smith eating spaghetti:

Just got access to Veo 3 and the first thing I did was try the Will Smith spaghetti test. SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/y0CiZwNxgM — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) May 22, 2025

In the Veo 3 video, Smith’s face moves more naturally as he eats spaghetti with a fork and chews. He stares into the camera for the duration of the eight-second video.

What do fans think of the AI video?

However, fans notice that the sound, which AI also generated, was unnaturally crunchy.

“Why is he crunching spaghetti, and why does he kind of look like Kendrick Lamar?” an X user asks.

“Why is his spaghetti crunchy?” another writes. “Super al dente,” a third jokes.

Veo 3 is so good that it even does a decent Will Smith being eaten BY the spaghetti. pic.twitter.com/ye2qJbqJxs — Jason Rink (@TheJasonRink) May 24, 2025

Others say they expect AI to improve significantly in the coming years.

“Not bad, but still very uncanny and obviously AI. We need 2 to 3 more years, but then Hollywood is cooked,” one suggests.

“Can Will Smith record himself eating spaghetti already, so we have an official eval?” another asks.

“Man, just look at 2-3 years old AI’s. They struggled to generate a simple image. Now they generate almost perfect photos. Same will go for videos,” a third points out.

